A record hole in the ozone layer over the Arctic closed this week, according to the information released by the European Union’s Atmospheric Monitoring Service Copernicus. The closure, the researchers pointed out, has nothing to do with the reduction in pollution noted due to the quarantine imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic. The opening occurred due to a polar vortex and the recovery of the layer accompanied the disappearance of this phenomenon.

The unprecedented 2020 northern hemisphere #OzoneHole has come to an end. The #PolarVortex split, allowing # ozone-rich air into the Arctic, closely matching last week’s forecast from the #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service. More on the NH Ozone hole ?? https: //t.co/Nf6AfjaYRi pic.twitter.com/qVPu70ycn4 – Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) April 23, 2020

According to Copernicus, the Earth is more accustomed to seeing the development of holes in the ozone layer over Antarctica under conditions different from the holes noted over the Arctic. In Antarctica, the hole is related to traces of human activity that reach the stratosphere, a layer of the atmosphere located 10 to 50 kilometers above sea level. Chemical traces accumulate in the polar vortex and potentiate the effects on the ozone layer.

The Arctic stratosphere is usually less isolated than Antarctica, explain European scientists, due to the mountain ranges that influence the local climate. In 2020, the Arctic polar vortex was exceptionally strong and long-lasting. The low temperatures that lasted for months favor ozone loss in the region. Now, the observations of the European Union service have shown that the unprecedented hole has been closed with the weakening of the vortex.

“In fact, the covid-19 and the lockdowns associated with the pandemic had nothing to do with it. The phenomenon is caused by a strong and long-lasting vortex and is not related to the change in air quality,” the service said. social network. Experts point out that the ozone layer is essential for life on Earth by protecting the planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation to humans.

See too:

How to use a face mask correctly

.