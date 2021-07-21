Record for ‘Loki’: Its latest chapter is the most watched ending of a Marvel Studios series

The Marvel Studios series continue to be a good reflection of Disney + ‘s growth in subscribers. ‘Loki’ got the best debut of a MCU series at the time when it premiered in early June on the streaming platform. His final has also achieved the record.

According to Samba TV measurements, since Disney has not released official data, the sixth and final episode of Tom Hiddleston’s series, titled ‘All the Time. Forever’, brought together 1.9 million households in the United States in its first four days. That’s an improvement over the ending of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which was viewed by 1.7 million households, and the ending of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, viewed by 1.4 million households in its early days. . It must be remembered that Samba only counts the Smart TV reproductions with its application installed and does not have views on tablets or mobiles, but it is the closest thing we have to a North American streaming audience meter.

The series has also been a triumph outside the United States. According to Deadline, It was also the end of a Marvel Studios series most watched in territories such as Australia, Germany or the United Kingdom.. Of the three MCU series that we have seen, ‘Loki’ is the first to be renewed for a second season, still without a release date.

No minor parts

The Marvel series on Disney + continue to be confirmed as important pieces of the fabric of stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the end of ‘WandaVision’ gave rise to ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​gave us a new Captain America, ‘Loki’ has complied with the words of Kevin Feige and has been the one that will have the most impact on the future of the UCM. If you are a little lost, we will explain to you what consequences it may have brought and who that mysterious character is.