Record figure: Acer asked for 50 million dollars as ransom after being hacked by REvil

The company Acer has been a victim of a type attack ransomware released by the REvil group, that request payment of 50 million dollars (about 42 million euros) to free up encrypted systems, the largest sum of money required for a ransom in these types of attacks.

The group of cyber attackers reported through its page on the dark web that had accessed Acer systems and obtained company information, such as bank balances and financial sheets.

To prove its authenticity, they shared images with the stolen information, as reported from Bleeping Computer. The same media found the sample of ‘ramsonware’ that was used in the attack, after first detecting it Valèry Marchive of LegMagIT.

The ransom note and the subsequent conversation between the cyber attackers and the company shows that negotiations between the two parties began on March 14, and that Revil was requesting $ 50 million to purchase the software that would allow the systems to be decrypted.

The company has told Bleeping Computer that it has an ongoing investigation, of which it cannot comment on the details, into recent abnormal situations, without confirming the REvil cyberattack.