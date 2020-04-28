THE The dawn of April 28 was the coldest this year so far in Belo Horizonte. By measuring INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia – at the weather station in the Santo Agostinho neighborhood, minimum temperature was 14.9 ° C. The previous record was 15.0 ° C on 24 March.

The temperature at dawn on Tuesday, 28, was lower in other places in the mining capital. In the Cercadinho region, the minimum temperature was 12.6 ° C, but the official record-breaking station is Santo Agostinho station.

Can it cool down more?

In the coming days, minimum temperatures around 15 ° C will still occur. So it is possible that a new cold record will occur in Belo Horizonte, with temperatures between 14.9 ° C, 14.8 ° C.

Cold in the South of MG

The Serra da Mantiqueira region between São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro was the coldest place in Brazil on Tuesday, April 28. Maria da Fé recorded one of the lowest temperatures in the country, 5.0 ° C and Monte verde 5.7 ° C.

Temperatures below 10 ° C should still be observed in the south of Minas during the week.

Low humidity

A large mass of dry air intensified over Southeast Brazil over the weekend and operates throughout the week. The presence of this system will cause the relative humidity levels to decrease throughout Minas Gerais.

With less humidity, less clouds are formed and thus the chance of rain is also low. Minas Gerais will be sunny for the next few days. The nights will be cold and the afternoons warm. Moisture levels between 30% and 40% have already been observed this weekend in several locations in the center, west and north of Minas Gerais and this may be repeated in the coming days.

