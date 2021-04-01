Record $ 30 Billion Margin Call Shakes Wall Street

Key facts:

The fund that received the warning would be Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital.

Numerous investors have suffered billions of dollars in losses.

At the end of last week, a US family office received a rarely seen margin call, close to $ 30 billion. Because it was unable to renew its guarantees, its main investors closed its positions.

This sale massive block of shares happened on Friday, March 26, as reported by Reuters, and caused investors such as Nomura Holdings and Credit Suisse to suffer huge losses, which generated a shock in several sectors of the market. According to the same source, the fund in question would be Archegos Capital Management, led by Bill Hwang, former manager of Tiger Management.

Among the investors who decided to abandon their agreement with Archegos would be very important banks and investment funds that acted as lenders before the unheard margin call. On this payroll would be Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche, who usually work in conjunction with Hwang’s company.

According to Bloomberg specialists, what caused this chaos on Wall Street is that the family office – a company that manages large family assets – of Hwang was trading with very large leverage, a practice he often resorts to. This same media reported that, in certain cases, the fund had borrowed 5 or 10 dollars for every dollar invested in the shares of its concentrated portfolio.

A margin call is a warning that is sent to an investor when his capital is below the margin necessary to keep his operations open. If you do not increase your investment to cover the broker’s guarantees, your positions are closed to minimize losses.

The reason for this margin call

In a publication by Barrons it is explained that the origin of this margin call for Archegos it would be in the fall of the actions of several American media and various ADRs from China. These ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) are foreign stock certificates that can be traded on the US stock markets.

Some of the most depreciated stocks were ViacomCBS (VIAC), Baidu (BIDU), Discovery (DISCA), iQIYI (IQ) and GSX Techedu (GSX), as Barrons reports. All the falls were between 20% and 30%, it is detailed, although GSX’s losses reached 43% that same Friday, with the massive sale of blocks of shares.

On the other hand, the sources cited also indicate the contracts for difference agreed by Hwang as one more factor that led to these million-dollar losses.

One of the latest antecedents of such a negative day for the markets had occurred on the “Black Friday” of March 2020. As reported by CriptoNoticias, at that time, the fall in the stock markets also affected bitcoin and caused problems in the cryptoassets industry.