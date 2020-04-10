Planet Wrestling reaches 20,000 followers on its Twitter page and is still a reference on social networks. In this way it becomes the page with more growth in this social wrestling network in Spanish.

We are already more than 20,000 followers! Thank you very much for allowing us to grow at this rate and continue to be the website with the most followers on social networks in Spain !! You are the best, it is an honor to bring you information every day !!#WWE #AEW #PlanetaWrestling #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/VF5mEns63T – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 10, 2020

20K Twitter followers

During the broadcast of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite this Wednesday we made a coverage on social networks. This coverage made our account cross the line of 20,000 followers, being the first website about wrestling in Spanish that manages to exceed this figure.

From Planeta Wrestling We want to thank all our followers for the support they continue to give us every day. We remain the only website that reports on WWE that is not controlled by any multinational and you are the engine that moves us to fight the difficulties that put us on the road. We are a great family and we are very proud to have created the best wrestling community on the internet.

New record at Wrestlemania

Our coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 36 broke all records on Twitter. Our tweets were viewed by more than 3,400,000 people during the days of the event, beating the interaction rate of the Royal Rumble event. This multiplies by 3 the interaction we had throughout the month of January.

Thanks again to everyone!

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!