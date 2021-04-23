Reconstruct the pieces of Rocío Carrasco.

When one breaks, when it explodes into so many pieces that death is the only relief to extreme suffering, rebuilding is more painful than killing yourself.

In that it is Rocio Carrasco, in gradually uniting the battered pieces of his person.

It is such a fragile, painful and slow process that any misstep makes you explode again and in an instant you are nothing again, just Chunks of heartbreak and blood splattering the walls, along with your heart, your guts and your soul.

That is why Rocío says that she’s not ready to see her daughter yet, because the damage is so deep that everything can explode again. And because to finally give that hug with which I am sure he would pay with his life, he needs to put all his pieces together first.

Only who has passed it is able to understand it.

Thanks, Rocío.

And it is hard to see how that person so fragile but so brave at the same time, he keeps questioning her. Despite the tests – one and another, one and another, one and another, how many more does it take? -, the trembling of her body, the anguish that blocks the words in her throat, Rocío is questioned.

Not the executioner. But to her. One more time.

Again we look only at the victim, instead of put the focus on who has caused it.

An abused woman takes ten years to report, on average, because it is a garbage you only feel and see through the eyes of your abuser hell. Because before the blows there are years of mental destruction.

Little by little I isolate you, little by little I model you, I tell you what you can wear, where you can go, what you can eat. I’m making you ultra-dependent on me. I am your only link with the world, I am your master. And you are my possession. You are nothing without me.

And so, women who have received tremendous beatings that have taken them to the hospital, forgive their executioners, because for them they have become their whole life. Because they believe that he will change, and because they believe that he is right, it’s their fault that dinner is cold, or they talk about things they don’t know, or they are ignorant, or they are fat, or they disturb or step on the ground when they walk and make noise.

When finally something – usually seeing children in danger – makes that woman dare to take the leap of faith – very hard – that requires escaping and reporting and turning her life upside down, she faces a system that, at times, he questions her. And to a part of society that always does.

Do you know I met the wife of a judge that after decades of mistreatment, he managed to escape. He threatened her every day: if you leave, I have the power to find you, you cannot hide from me, I have the police at my command. That woman, cultured, upper class and with a university degree, hid in a foster home, an anonymous place off the radar. But she only dared when her children were older and left home to form their own lives. He was not even able to go out into the street, because of the fear he had.

I also met to the wife of an escort of a president of the government. To that of a reputed regular professor on television. To a lawyer who had defended battered women, I feel like one myself, without being able to realize it.

Like these cases there are thousands. Tens of thousands.

And that is why gender education is so necessary, and that the entire network that must support a woman who denounces, from the police officer to the judge, learn to listen and understand and know the steps of the mental and physical process of all those women. There are very brave people, too, in those areas. But more is needed.

For that thank you, Dew.

Opening your guts you have shocked society. And even it’s too early to tell how far the change will go from the tsunami you just unleashed.