Reconciliation? Harry reunites with his family at his grandfather’s funeral

William and Harry did not walk together in the procession to the funeral of Prince Philip, his cousin, the prince Peter Philips walked among them. During the ceremony they were also separated, but As they left the chapel, they were caught walking and talking.

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral took place at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

According to images and videos, William, Harry and Kate decided to walk and talk back to the castle even though there were cars available to transport them. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were cordial on cameraHowever, it is not clear what happened behind the scenes.

This morning, the Daily Mail reported that Harry could delay his return to Los Angeles after having talked for two hours with his dad and his brother. So was there reconciliation or not?