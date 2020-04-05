A few weeks ago they hit the entertainment world with a news that was already anticipated, Aislinn Derbez Y Mauricio Ochmann They put a pause in their love relationship, but now speculation has skyrocketed.

And is that the famous dads of Kailani They got together during the quarantine and shared a cute video on social media.

In a good mood and with all the love in the world, Aislinn and Mauricio They participate in a lottery game with the 2-year-old baby.

The rumors about a possible reconciliation on the sentimental level arose from this gesture on social networks and from several messages that they have publicly exchanged.

The truth is that they assured from the beginning that they would maintain their ties of friendship first of all, but they well say that where there was fire, ashes remain.

