recommends airlines to ground it due to a new error in the electrical system

Boeing’s nightmare seemed to be over when it again received regulatory approval and resumed flights with the 737 MAX. However, just four months later, the airlines they have started to ground him again. Reason? Boeing has found another electric problem in his most controversial plane of all.

As officially announced by Boeing, is asking airlines to temporarily take the 737 MAX out of service. The reason is a problem in the electrical system of the plane, yes, it is not related to the problems that caused the two fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019.

Reuters indicates that the major airlines in the United States already are in the process of being temporarily groundedand. Southwest Airlines has done it with 30 of its planes, American Airlines with 17 and United Airlines with 16. Boeing say that it has recommended this temporary suspension to 16 of its customers (airlines that have bought the 737 MAX).

Boeing will investigate with the FAA (regulatory administration in the United States) the problem to determine how to proceed to solve it. They emphasize the fact of collaborating with the FAA in this case precisely to avoid falling into the same error as two years ago, which led to a historic fine. Fewer than 100 737 MAX aircraft are currently believed to be affected by this problem.

On land when it is most needed

The suspension of operations of the 737 MAX does not come at the most opportune moment. Right at the height of the vaccines for COVID-19 and as a consequence of the resumption of the trips. Something that airlines will seek to take advantage of to lessen the bad year that was 2020 due to global lockdowns.

While Boeing did not want to detail the problem at the moment, the fact that it recommends not to fly with the plane indicates that it could be a potentially serious problem. Anyway, we will still have to wait to see if that is so or how they plan to fix it.

