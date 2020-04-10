Quarantine has changed our way of life by forcing us to spend more time at home than we would like. The time has come to telework (if possible), to exercise in a few square meters and to take advantage of all those leisure activities for which we did not have time before.

Video games, series, books, movies, music … There are many titles in which to invest the free time that we now have. If you lack ideas on what to play, what to see or what to read, the editors and coordinators of Andro4all have prepared a leisure guide with those books, games and series with which we are quarantining. Take paper and pen because here are our personal recommendations!

Miguel Paredes: Call of Duty: Mobile and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for your free time

“Like many others, during these days I am spending more hours than I would like in front of my smartphone. I usually try different games, but right now Call of Duty: Mobile is the one that takes the most time. However, the application I am using the most is YouTube. It is one of my main sources of entertainment, whether it is watching technology-related content or any other practically random theme that pops up on my home screen. Given my level of boredom, I don’t demand too much.

Netflix and Disney + are also being good partners, although I hope I don’t run out of interesting series or movies before this quarantine ends. On the other hand, it was only a few days ago that I bought the recently presented Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and I have been playing for a few hours now. It seems like a lie, but trying to pay the mortgage to a raccoon who abuses me is the most addictive thing I have done in the last days. ”

Christian Collado: playtime with the complete Tomb Raider and Traffix saga

“During these days of isolation I have taken the opportunity to catch up with the Tomb Raider game series. It has always been one of my favorite franchises, but due to lack of time in recent years I had put it aside quite a bit. Also, if it wasn’t because I already have a powerful enough PC, this would have been the last push I needed to finally subscribe to Google Stadia taking advantage of the fact that the last three games in the series are part of the platform’s catalog.

Taking advantage of the Steam sales, I was able to get the first game at a very good price. Once finished I started with Rise of the Tomb Raider, and now I just started Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

So far, the first of the three has been my favorite for the combination of storyline, graphics, and gameplay. However, little by little the third one hooks me more and more.

That in terms of PC and console. On mobile I’ve been hooked on Traffix for a few weeks, a very simple but extremely addictive game released at the beginning of the year. As a curiosity, it has recently been selected by Google as one of the best indie mobile games of 2020. ”

Nacho Castañón: video games such as Death Stranding and family time with Monstruos, S.A.

“The truth is that having a nearly two-year-old son hardly takes much time for individual leisure during this quarantine. However, I always try to have a little time a day to see with my wife the movies and series that we have pending, or to take a few games on the PlayStation 4 with friends. But as a music lover, what is never lacking in my day-to-day, whether at work or when I’m doing housework, is Spotify and the songs of groups like Vampire Weekend, Arcade Fire, The National, Interpol or U2, among many others.

But, What movies and series am I watching these days? I recently saw “Quien a Hierro Mata”, the last film by Luis Tosar directed by Paco Plaza. I have also used to see, at last, “Underwater Hell”, in which a father and daughter have to survive a hurricane and huge alligators. And I really want to finish the Star Wars saga with “The Rise of Skywalker”. The truth is that the list of pending films is too long, but I prefer to highlight these two that I have already been able to see and the last one from Star Wars as recommendations for these days of quarantine. Regarding the seriesI have a lot to do, how to finish the sixth season of “Vikings”, watch the fourth season of “The Paper House”, the third of “Ozark” and start “Tiger King”. I even have the last season of “Better Call Saul” pending. Of course, with my son there is no lack of Disney movies like “SA monsters”, Up or “The Lion King”.

During these days I am also taking time for one of my great passions, the videogames. First of all, I’m taking advantage to finish at last Death stranding, the latest Hideo Kojima game starring Norman Reedus, and I intend to purchase soon Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch. I even make time for multiplayer titles too, spending the odd night playing with friends at Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V or to FIFA 20. Some games to which are added others that I have pending completion, such as Luigi’s Mansion 3 or Assassin’s Creed Origins. Finally, although it is something I do on a daily basis, I always take advantage a little while a day to read, especially the press, both general and specialized, of my other passions: sport and technology. ”

Jacinto Araque: the terror of Stephen King and the battles of Quake Champions

“Quarantine has greatly limited our leisure, this is so, but it has not eliminated it, and I consider that it may be a good time to do, without leaving home, all those things that I have been postponing for some time. Now there are no excuses, and the truth is that, since you have to spend this time at home, what better way to take advantage of it.

For my part I am going to make you a few recommendations, but the first has to do with reading. If you like the horror novel, we will agree that Stephen King is one of the great masters of the genre. Personally, he is my favorite writer, and after finishing “Cujo”, I decided to read “Misery”, a novel in which a prestigious writer wakes up in the mountain house of an admirer after suffering a car accident, and the rest you will have to read. This is one of his best works, which conveys an ideal solitude to pass this quarantine a little fear.

But if you are more of games, I am going to recommend one that I have been spending quite a few hours lately and another that I have recently finished. The first is Quake Champions, a totally free first person shooter on Steam in which, with keyboard and mouse, eye, you will measure your opponents alone or by teams, having 6 weapons that you can collect in the arena, and being able to choose between several characters with their own special abilities. It’s a bit of a difficult game at first, but once you get the hang of it and start developing skill, it’s very entertaining.

Secondly, I highly recommend the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest Star Wars game that moves away from Battlefront to present the best story I have ever seen in a video game of the saga and that, if you are a fan of this universe, you will love it. You can develop skills, use force to defeat enemies and customize your lightsaber, a real delight.

Finally, I will recommend you, following in the wave of terror, the movie “Animal Cemetery”, based on the eponymous novel by the good of Stephen King. You can see the version you want, but personally, I recommend the 1989 version, since it is more faithful to the book and, personally, it made me feel more stressed than the one from last 2019. ”

Carlos Rubio: the nostalgia of FF VII Remake and the fantasy of The Archive of Storms

“In addition to spending my days working, I am enjoying one of my favorite hobbies, video games. Currently I am playing FF VII Remake for PlayStation 4, which arrived a week before it was officially put on sale. I not only love RPGs but I’m also an absolute fan of the Square Enix saga so I I’m really enjoying the game, just like I did with the original back in 1997-1998. I also take a little time to play my Nintendo Switch Lite specifically Xenoblade 2 and Astral Chain (I have Breath of the Wild still pending, do not kill me).

Of course there is also time for reading and that is Brandon Sanderson’s “The Archive of Storms” saga has me totally trapped. Some essential books if you love fantasy. ”

Dídac Dálmanses: The Disaster Act, Friends and One Hundred Years of Solitude, among many others

“Regarding the films, I will only recommend one (because if not, it would never end), and it is just the last one I have seen,“ The Disaster Artist ”, by James Franco, and from which I prefer not to tell you anything so that you get the surprise.

About the series, in general I am enduring confinement thanks to two very well defined types of material: the “binge” series and short comedies. About the first type, easy: series that hook you from the first chapter, preferably with at least 2 or 3 seasons and with episodes of at least 40 minutes in length. The secret is that you get caught up enough to think about the next chapter in the series and not about being locked up at home for another month. Here, how easy would it be to recommend “Breaking Bad” or “Lost” (if you have already seen them, clarify and repeat), but it is worth trying with “Line of Duty”, “Broadchurch”, “Mad Men” or “Dark” on Netflix, “Shameless”, “Fargo” or “The Good Wife ”on Amazon Prime Video and“ Killing Eve ”or“ Succession ”on HBO.

Regarding short comedies, it is best to pull sitcoms. Many chapters, short duration and characters who are fond of very easily. The trick is to become familiar with both the cast and to replace physical (and real) contact with family and friends. Thus, they are perfect for this confinement “The Office” on Amazon Prime Video, “Brooklyn Nine Nine”, “The IT Crowd” or “Community” on Netflix and “Veep”, “Silicon Valley” or “Curb your Enthusiasm” on HBO. Also, if you want to give Movistar Lite a chance (it’s free until summer), there is a little gem called “Catastrophe” which is also highly recommended.

Finally, special mention to “Friends” (available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video). It happens a bit like with The Simpsons, although we have seen all the chapters a thousand times, somehow the re-views have a certain therapeutic character: you know the characters, you know the jokes and you know the series, the six friends have always been there when we needed them.

I reinforce the previous thesis with the recommended reading of “I’ll be there for you”, a very good essay that covers the history of “Friends”, from its beginnings until it ended up becoming a mass phenomenon. It is one of the last books I have read and I recommend it 100%, it does not matter that you are not a fan of Friends, but it does help that you have a little sympathy for the television medium. If you are more of novels, I can recommend you two classics, each in its own way, “The music of chance”, by Paul Auster and “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, by Gabriel García Márquez. Also, and with a more reflective character and linked to new technologies, “The tyranny of the click” by Bernardo Marín and “Ten reasons to delete your social networks immediately” by Jaron Lanier. Finally, and in case you want to know what I’m reading right now: England’s Dreaming, by John Savage, a book (or rather “billet”) about the origin of punk, and more specifically about the Sex Pistols, in England in the 70s. ”

Beatriz Alcántara: up to date with “Peaky Blinders” and immersed in “Open: Memorias”, by André Agassi

“I recognize that, as a good seriefila, I already spent much of my free time watching series. “Killing Eve” (HBO), “Lost”, “Euphoria” (HBO) and “Pose” (HBO and Netflix) are some of the ones that I would highlight among my favorites. However, confinement has given me even more time to continue with those series that had been behind on Netflix, such as “Peaky Blinders” (Thomas Shelby and his family always deserve my attention), and others that have recently come out, such as the fourth season of “The Paper House” and “Tiger King”, a surprising Netflix miniseries.

As for movies, I am spending time watching the full saga of “Toy Story” (I am one of those few people who had not seen it) and shorts like “Fly” on Disney +. Furthermore, I have also seen “The Farewell” and “Scammers of Wall Street”, two very different films but whose stories managed to catch me and move me. Both are available on Amazon Prime Video, as is “Booksmart”, a title starring two friends about to graduate who know how to get you both laughs and tears, and that I recommend whenever I can.

This confinement in which I have been for a few weeks has allowed me to dedicate more hours to reading. Specifically, I am immersed in “Open: Memories”, the biography of the tennis player André Agassi. Far from being a story only for sports lovers, “Open” is an exciting story about the life of the American in which you can discover both the good and the complicated moments he has gone through since his early years.

My Nintendo Swith is also being a good source of entertainment during quarantine. I keep increasing my collection of little creatures in Pokémon Shield and dedicate some time to improve my skills as a FIFA 20 player. While I play, I take advantage to listen to the music that has come out these days, like “After Hours”, the latest album by The Weeknd, and enjoy again with some old playlists in which there is no shortage of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny or Beyoncé.

Damián García: PES 2020 football and the excitement of The Art of Racing in the Rain

“In my case the truth is that I am working 100% from home, so my life has only changed in the sense of saving me commuting by car to the office. Yes, I used the time to upload my scores in eFootball PES 2020: Mobile where I have even got to get into the Top10 Local playing a couple of daily games with my Galaxy Note10 + 5G.

Continuing with video games, I no longer have abandoned the Nintendo Switch, which I’m back to finish the classics Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe, and it is that I still have not allowed myself to be completely absorbed in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons phenomenon that is literally killing it.

Talking about series, movies and television, well I keep an eye on the new season of “The Walking Dead” which is underway, almost more out of habit than real interest in the series, and I have recovered the overdue chapters of the third season of “The Ministry of Time”, which had not finished, to catch up now that the fourth arrives edition.

I have also seen several movies, but probably the most notable is “The Art of Racing in the Rain”, a drama directed by Simon Curtis that will surely play the “baby” in these days of confinement.

And last but not least, I have retrieved from my bookshelf the only five part trilogy, an essential “Galactic Hitchhiker’s Guide” that I am discovering for the second time and that I am completely hooked on the ironic and brilliant universe of Douglas Adams, following the adventures of the unfortunate Arthur Dent and his friend Ford Prefect, Marvin the Paranoid Android and Trillian, the second survivor of Earth. ”

