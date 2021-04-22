Recommend including “very rare cases of unusual clots” as a side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

That is the conclusion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, after testing this drug against the deadly COVID-19.

The EMA concluded that a warning about “unusual clots with blood platelet deficiency” should be included. in consumer vaccine information, but that this should be included as a “very rare side effect”.

The EMA analysis responds to the United States decision to suspend the use of this COVID-19 vaccine after reporting “8 very rare severe cases of thrombosis associated with low blood platelet levels” (out of about 7 million inoculated in the country), one of them fatal, the agency specifies in its statement.

All of these cases occurred in people under the age of 60 in the three weeks after receiving the vaccine, most of them women.

The suspension in the US was taken for “An excess of caution”, as explained by the chief epidemiologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci. However, it was also adopted in the European Union, where the pharmaceutical company stopped the distribution of the vaccine, as well as in South Africa, a country that has already applied 300,000 doses to health personnel.

“The EMA safety committee has been evaluating the data from the US implantation and found a possible link between these unusual clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (…) The head of the European regulator, Emer Cooke, said that people should be aware of these very rare adverse reactionsbut that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risk of serious side effects, ”reported BBC Hague correspondent Anna Holligan.

In the EMA statement, the agency insists that “The risk of having this side effect is very low.”

“COVID-19 is associated with the risk of hospitalization and death. The reported combination of blood clots and platelet deficiency is very unusual, and the overall benefits of the Janssen vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects, “he concludes.

The cases analyzed were very similar to those detected with the covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the EMA noted.

The EMA recommended that any individual receive this vaccine seek urgent medical attention if you experience any of the following symptoms Within three weeks after being inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

* difficulty breathing

* chest pain

* leg swelling

* persistent abdominal (tummy) pain

* neurological symptoms, such as a severe and persistent headache or blurred vision

* small spots of blood under the skin right where the vaccine was injected

