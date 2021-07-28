Recommend antibacterial triclosan-coated sutures to prevent surgical site infections

Share

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the UK health technology assessment agency and one of the leading reference institutions in the development of intervention guides based on global evidence, has published the Medical Technology Guide in which it recommends the use of antibacterial triclosan-coated sutures to prevent surgical site infections (ISQ). For the first time and due to the robustness of the evidence and the positive verdict, these recommendations have been published no consultation period.

Specifically, the evidence supports the adoption of these sutures as part of a care package to prevent surgical site infection in the National Health Service (NHS) for people who need to close the wound after a surgical procedure when absorbable sutures are a suitable option. The previous NICE guideline (2019) recommended the use of triclosan-coated sutures especially for pediatric surgery. Now the recommendation is extended to all surgical procedure when the use of absorbable sutures is required.

According to NICE, these sutures save costs compared to absorbable sutures without triclosan at an average of £ 13.62 (€ 15.90) ​​per patient, savings due to reducing surgical site infections. In addition, the committee concluded that the use of antibacterial triclosan-coated sutures is safe, and it is likely that triclosan adverse or allergic reactions to the antiseptic are very rare, and that the adoption of this innovation does not require additional training.

Triclosan-coated antibacterial sutures are also recommended by numerous national and international medical organizations and associations, as a measure to be taken into account for the prevention of SSI, highlighting the World Health Organization (WHO); American College of Surgeons and Surgical Infection Society (ACS & SIS); Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Spanish Society of Thoracic-CardioVascular Surgery (SECTCV); or recently the Spanish Association of Surgeons (AEC).