Recognizing that you suffer from long-term covid and its risks is another battle

What are postcovid-19 symptoms? 4:25

(CNN) – Lyth Hishmeh continued to feel ill months after contracting the coronavirus a year ago in March. He had chest pain and was unable to concentrate. At 26, the regular ex-runner was fatigued and out of breath, struggling to live normally. However, he was told by medical professionals that he simply could not stay sick.

“They told me it was all in my head,” he said. For Hishmeh, who lives in London and many other long-term covid patients, proving that they are sick became an important part of trying to get better.

Another Londoner, Monique Jackson, lost count of the number of times her pain was described as “just anxiety.” Medical professionals repeatedly told the 32-year-old illustrator to go to the emergency room, only to be discharged shortly thereafter. “I felt that I was wasting people’s time, that people either did not believe me … or those who were understanding and supported me said ‘we do not know, it is a new disease and we simply do not know'”, he said.

Knowing that they were not alone, that other people suffered from the same problems, was a huge revelation for both Hishmeh and Jackson. It wasn’t just happening in their heads. They did not imagine the pain. They really were sick.

Long-term covid, also called post-covid syndrome, is emerging as a major long-term public health problem. In the UK alone, close to 700,000 people reported having symptoms for at least three months after becoming infected with COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by the UK Office for National Statistics in March. Most of the 700,000 said their illness limited their daily activities, and for nearly 70,000, the symptoms have lasted more than a year.

A separate study published last month showed that seven out of 10 people who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 had not fully recovered five months after being discharged.

While the figures made big headlines in the media, it was not a surprise to those with long-term covid and their doctors.

About 10% suffer longer

Dr Manoj Sivan, an associate clinical professor and consultant at the University of Leeds, was one of the first physicians to start writing about long covid carriers last spring. As an expert in rehabilitation medicine, he knew that previous SARS and MERS epidemics left some patients with post-viral syndromes long after the epidemics were declared over. And he observed the same patterns with the coronavirus.

“It is estimated that anyone who is recovering from covid will recover well, a full recovery, within four to six weeks,” he said. ‘In about 10% to 20% of people, symptoms can persist beyond the four to six week period and in about 10% of people, symptoms can persist even beyond 12 weeks, when makes it a real problem. ‘

Sivan said that while symptoms can vary from patient to patient, there are some that appear to be very common. “I would say that the big five are fatigue, shortness of breath, pain, mental confusion and psychological problems,” he said.

Many patients also suffer from symptoms associated with dysautonomia, which is caused by an imbalance in the autonomic nervous system and can include palpitations, dizziness, and psychological problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Sivan. Some people have had joint rashes and swelling, and some have developed new allergies.

The large number of different symptoms makes long-term covid a particularly worrisome public health problem.

“When you see chronic pain or, let’s say, hypertension or diabetes, which are big problems, they are prevalent in the population and they are expensive; However, there is a very simplified way to control them: go to the GP, if you have high blood pressure, they prescribe drug A, if that doesn’t work, they add drug B, so there is a protocol, there are clinics and a only a doctor can handle it.

That is not the case with long covid, he said. “You need a full set of professionals, a multidisciplinary team, which is very expensive, and it is very difficult to set up and deal with,” he said.

England’s National Health Service (NHS) has established around 70 long-term covid clinics. But the demand is much, much greater than the number of places available. Monique Jackson said that while she has been lucky to find doctors who helped and understood her, she has not been able to enter these types of clinics.

His recovery has been “bumpy,” with new symptoms appearing every few months. «Headaches, shortness of breath, I had weird things like blue fingers, and the right side of my face felt like it was falling off and it still feels different from the left side, I had the nervous sensations all over my body like hair was being dragged by the surface of my skin, “he commented. Jackson became so ill that she had to go back to live with her family. He spent the summer wearing a lot of sacks, unable to shake off the chills. Chest pain and insomnia kept her awake for months. “It was not just tired, it was as if I had forgotten how to sleep. I only had an hour or two a night, “he said.

His symptoms were so strange and overwhelming that he kept searching online to see if anyone else reported them. When she couldn’t find much, she began recounting her experiences in an online visual journal. Little by little, he began to meet other patients and support groups on social media.

Dr Nisreen Alwan, associate professor of public health at the University of Southampton, said mobilizing long-term covid patients via social media helped accelerate recognition of the condition as a serious problem.

“We are definitely in a better place right now, because more people know it, more doctors and health professionals know it, but it is important to say that there is still a lot of variation in how much what is recognized about people and whether they are believed or no, because we do not have a universal standard definition of what is long covid, “he said.

“And it also depends on who you are,” he added. “We also know from the past and from other diseases that there are groups in which less is believed – women, people from ethnic minorities, people who come from disadvantaged backgrounds – and there is a risk that it will continue to be immediately attributed to psychological presentation, such as anxiety”.

Hishmeh and Jackson are actively involved in patient support groups. Jackson has spoken with experts, posting resources on his blog. Hishmeh co-founded ‘Long Covid SOS’, an advocacy group that campaigns on behalf of patients for more recognition of the condition, more research, and more support for those who suffer from it.

Jackson says he is on the other side about 10 months after falling ill. Although he has not yet returned to the person he was before the coronavirus, he says he feels better. He also says that his symptoms have noticeably subsided after receiving the covid-19 vaccine. While experts are still unsure of the science on why this might be happening or how long the improvement in patients might last, other long-term covid carriers have also reported relief after the vaccine.

Symptoms of brain disease detected after covid-19 0:52

A second pandemic

More than 133 million people around the world have been infected with coronavirus. While it is unclear how many suffer from long-covid, public health experts are warning of a ‘second pandemic’ of the disease with those who suffer from long-covid.

“The scale is huge,” said Dr. Clare Rayner, a retired occupational health physician and herself a long-term covid patient. ‘And the UK is rich compared to most countries, we are supposed to have systems in place and if we are struggling, the implications for LDCs and developing countries are huge, I don’t even think they are registering, no we know how many people have it.

A study published earlier this week showed that up to one in three people infected with COVID-19 have longer-term neurological or mental health symptoms.

Rayner said it is this aspect of the long covid that could be particularly concerning, because it affects people’s ability to return to work. He noted that many long covid patients experience cognitive difficulties such as memory problems, speech difficulties, ability to concentrate, read or plan their day.

“We have a huge number of people who have been sick for a year, they are young, mainly of working age, most seem to have been completely healthy before and suddenly they cannot work,” he said. “Even if they get better, what we are finding is that people relapse, they come back, they want to come back, and then effort, either from the brain or from the body, can seem to trigger a relapse,” he explained.

Hishmeh is one of the young men Rayner talks about. She is now 27 years old, and a year after her initial infection, she still cannot return to work. Before he got sick, Hishmeh was a software engineer, doing artificial intelligence research, and “thinking hard.” He wants to get back to his career, but he can’t.

“I am 27 years old, these are my best years and my brain can no longer function at that level, I get tired, my eyes get tired,” he said.