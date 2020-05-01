Guadalajara coach Luis Fernando Tena knows that the chances of José Juan Macías continuing longer in the fold are slim, because there are several clubs that want to use his services, but there is another issue to consider for a possible transfer and it is that there will not be many teams that have enough money from the COVID-19 pandemic to make the investment.

“He is 20 years old, time plays in his favor and he can continue growing here, finding experience. He understands that these are not times of good economy, that there will be few teams that want to drop a lot of money, that it is not the time for Guadalajara to sell it either. ‘JJ’ is very intelligent, he is very located, he has a whole family that is attached to him. ”

Proof of the quality of the young youth team from El Rebaño is his effectiveness as a scorer, since in the current contest, which is suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, Macías registers four goals in eight disputed matches, being one of the best Mexican attackers in today.

At 20 years old, the Guadalajara striker has completed the entire process in major teams and was even part of the Sub-23 list to play in the Pre-Olympic tournament, which ultimately could not be played.

He wants “Pocho” Guzmán back

Regarding the future of Víctor Guzmán, Tena has not been told anything, neither his directive nor the player himself, who nowadays belongs to Pachuca, although the “Skinny” indicated that he would love to have the Tonalteca midfielder back in the fold, since during the short time he was with the team he showed his quality.

“I have not had news, more what we read in the press because it would also be entering other speculations about what happened with the second test, if the punishment is already and I do not know anything, they have not told me anything.

“Well, that already depends on Amaury Vergara, Ricardo Peláez, Mariano Varela. As a coach I would like him to come, he fit in very well the time he was training here with us. He has a great mentality, physical strength; From the technician’s point of view, of course I would like him to come but those determinations will have to be made by the leadership ”.

JL

.