Recital of Jaylen Brown against the Lakers of a suffered Marc Gasol

Life does not smile on the Lakers when it comes to physical problems. This season, the defense of his wound achieved in the NBA bubble last October. it’s being torture. In the classic match against the Celtics they also suffered it. Andre Drummond could not play, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were already out, Dennis Schröder dragged the whole game with foot discomfort and Marc Gasol, the best of the night for the locals, dislocated his left little finger and continued playing with a huge pain. The breeding ground was what it was. The Greens did their job and won the Staples Center 113-121, raising their record to 7-1 this April..

The Lakers started with the pie, conceding a 2-14 run that would say a lot. Tatum and Brown scored from inside, outside and on penetrations and gave their team wings. It is not a partial starter of those that goes back easily, it is one of those that remains permanent. The locals suffered it all night. After a good exchange of actions between Horton-Tucker and Smart, two morlacos up and down, he went to a second quarter in which Stevens’ men were able to resist well. Every time his rival approached, he hit; for example, the difference dropped to six and Payton Pritchard (15 + 7) hit a triple.

Brown also got badly selected shots. It was a recital. He finished the night with 40 points and, above all, doing it with 17/20 in field shots. The distance, which had grown to only five, went up before the break again because of Jaylen.

The Celtics handled themselves well in the second half and even allowed themselves the luxury of resting their players, although perhaps too soon. When they saw 20 above they stopped the machines, but activated them at the end when they saw that in the minutes of the garbage those of Los Angeles were dangerously close. McLemore (17) and McKinnie (10) were among those responsible. Gasol ended the night being checked by the doctors after the outbreak of the little finger in his left hand, the one that is not shooting, but the blow did not deprive him of continuing to play and achieving the best mark of the season and with the Lakers: 18 points , with 7/10 in shots.