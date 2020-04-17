This is among the most loved combinations by Brazilians. Check out 11 recipes with ham and cheese for you to try!
Kitchen Guide – Recipes with ham and cheese for those who love this combination
Photo: Kitchen Guide
The combination of ham and cheese is perfect in several dishes, whether hot or cold. It can be in lasagna, as salty stuffing and even in salads. In addition to being a classic in Brazil, the recipes with ham and cheese are delicious and economical; since you can choose the most affordable cheese from the supermarket: mozzarella, plate, cheddar and even mine.
Do you want to test your culinary skills with this tasty mix that fits in your pocket? Check out 11 recipes with perfect ham and cheese to prepare for your weekend!
11 Recipes with ham and cheese to save
Pasta in pressure cooker with ham and cheese
Time: 15min
Yield: 4 servings
Difficulty: easy
Pasta ingredients in pressure cooker with ham and cheese
1 packet of penne pasta (500g)
2 chopped tomatoes
2 chopped garlic cloves
3 cups of tomato sauce
1 cube of chicken stock
1 cup diced mozzarella cheese
1 cup of chopped ham
1/2 cup of chopped green olives
1 tablespoon oregano
1 teaspoon of dried basil
1 cup of cream cheese (200g)
Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling
Preparation mode
In a pressure cooker, combine all the ingredients except the curd, cover with water and mix. Cover the pan, bring to medium heat and cook for 6 minutes, after the pressure starts. Turn off, let the pressure flow naturally and open the pan. Mix the curd, sprinkle with parmesan and serve decorated as desired.
Eggplant lasagna with ham and cheese
Time: 1h30 (+ 10min rest)
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Eggplant Lasagna Ingredients with Ham and Cheese
3 eggplants sliced horizontally
Salt, black pepper and chopped basil to taste
Grease coconut oil
1 tablespoon of coconut oil
2 chopped garlic cloves
1 chopped onion
1/2 cup of tomato paste
5 chopped tomatoes
1 cup of tea
200g of sliced mozzarella cheese
200g sliced ham
100g of grated Parmesan cheese
Preparation mode
Spread the eggplant slices in a pan, sprinkle with salt and let stand for 30 minutes.
Rinse under running water and dry with paper towels. In a skillet oiled, over medium heat, fry the eggplant until golden on both sides. Reserve.
In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the garlic and onion until golden brown.
Add the extract and fry for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, water and cook with the pan covered, stirring occasionally.
Season with salt, pepper and basil.
In a medium oil-coated dish, mix layers of eggplant, sauce, mozzarella and ham, ending in eggplant and sauce.
Sprinkle with Parmesan. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for about 30 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes and serve.
Quiche Ham And Cheese
Time: 1h (+ 30min refrigerator)
Yield: 10 servings
Difficulty: easy
Ham and cheese quiche ingredients
2 cups of wheat flour
1 beaten egg
5 tablespoons of diced butter or chilled margarine
1 teaspoon of salt
3 to 4 tablespoons of cold water
Filling
2 eggs
1 cup of crushed ricotta
50g of grated Parmesan cheese
150g of chopped ham
1 can of sour cream (300g)
Salt, black pepper and grated nutmeg to taste
Preparation mode
In a bowl, put the flour, egg, butter or margarine, salt and mix with your fingertips until you get a texture of flour. Add the chilled water, little by little, mixing only to give it an alloy. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
For the filling, lightly beat the eggs with a fork. Add the ricotta cheese, half the parmesan, the ham, the cream, salt, pepper, nutmeg and mix with a spoon. With the help of a rolling pin, open the dough and line a medium removable ring pan. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 10 minutes.
Remove, distribute the filling in the pan, sprinkle with the remaining cheese and return to the oven for another 35 minutes or until golden brown. Let it warm, unmold and serve.
Potato pie with ham and cheese
Time: 50min
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Potato pie ingredients with ham and cheese
1 and 1/2 packet of shelled bread
3 cups of tea
Salt and black pepper to taste
250g sliced ham
250g of sliced mozzarella cheese
5 beaten eggs
Butter for greasing
Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling
Mashed potato
1kg of boiled and mashed potatoes
4 tablespoons of butter
1 can of sour cream (300g)
1 cup of cream cheese (200g)
Salt and black pepper to taste
Preparation mode
For the puree, in a saucepan, mix the potatoes, butter, sour cream and curd. Bring to medium heat, stirring until smooth. Turn off, season with salt, pepper and let cool.
In a greased medium ovenproof dish, make a layer of bread moistened in milk seasoned with salt and pepper, a layer of ham, a layer of cheese and a layer of puree. Repeat the layers until the ingredients are finished.
Spread the beaten eggs, letting them run down the sides to the bottom layers. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and serve.
Eggplant roll with ham and cheese
Time: 20min
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: easy
Eggplant rolls with ham and cheese
2 eggplants
Salt and oregano to taste
200g sliced ham
200g of sliced mozzarella cheese
2 cups curd cheese
Oil for greasing
2 cups of tomato sauce
1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Preparation mode
Cut the eggplant into thin slices lengthwise. Cook in boiling salted water for 3 minutes. Rinse under running water, drain and dry with absorbent paper. On each slice of eggplant, place a slice of ham, a slice of mozzarella and a portion of curd.
Sprinkle with oregano and roll like a roll. Place in a greased refractory. Cover with tomato sauce, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake in a medium, preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove, sprinkle with basil and serve.
Ham and cheese cannelloni
Time: 1 am
Yield: 4 servings
Difficulty: easy
Ham and cheese cannelloni ingredients
4 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
30 tomatoes cut into 4 pieces
Salt to taste
1 package of fresh lasagna pasta (500g)
400g sliced ham
400g of sliced mozzarella cheese
400g Catupiry® type curd
1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
Preparation mode
In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil and fry the garlic until golden brown. Add the tomatoes and sauté for 5 minutes.
Turn off, transfer to a blender and blend until a sauce forms. Unplug and return to the pan.
Season with salt and cook for 10 minutes over low heat.
In a medium ovenproof dish, spread a small layer of the sauce.
Place in each lasagna dough, 1 slice of ham, 1 slice of mozzarella and a lengthwise Catupiry® fillet.
Roll and distribute in the dish with the sauce. Pour the remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with Parmesan.
Bake in a low, preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve next, if desired, with salad.
Rice cake with ham and cheese
Time: 1 am
Yield: 25 balls
Difficulty: easy
Rice dumpling ingredients with ham and cheese
3 cups of white boiled rice
3 tablespoons of butter
1/2 cup of tea
3 tablespoons of wheat flour
1 cup of grated ham
1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup chopped green tea
Salt to taste
1 cup of breadcrumbs
Frying oil
Sauce
2 garlic cloves
1/2 cup of iced milk
1/3 cup (tea) of chopped green smell
1/2 cup of oil (approximately)
Salt to taste
Preparation mode
For the sauce, beat the garlic, milk and green smell in a blender and add the oil, in wire, until it forms a thick sauce, if necessary add more oil.
Season with salt and set aside. Quickly blend the rice, butter, milk and flour in the blender without letting it grind completely.
Pour into a bowl and add the ham, the mozzarella, the green smell, season with salt and mix until it forms a homogeneous mass.
Model elongated dumplings, pass through breadcrumbs and fry in hot oil until golden brown.
Drain on paper towels and serve with the sauce.
Ham and cheese pastry
Time: 1h20 (+ 20min rest)
Yield: 40 units
Difficulty: easy
Ham and cheese pastry ingredients
2 tablespoons (dessert) of dry biological yeast
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 cup (tea) of warm water
1 tablespoon of salt
1 cup of tea
4 cups of wheat flour
Oil for greasing
1 egg yolk to brush
Filling
300g sliced ham
300g of sliced mozzarella cheese
1 peeled and seedless tomato, chopped
1 chopped onion
1 tablespoon of salt
Oregano to taste
Preparation mode
In a bowl, mix the yeast, sugar and warm water until completely dissolved. Add salt, oil and gradually add the wheat flour, kneading until smooth. Let stand for 20 minutes. Remove portions of pasta with your hands, open and place half a slice of ham, half of mozzarella, a portion of tomato, onion, salt and oregano in each one. Close in the shape of dumplings, pinching the edges with a fork. Place in a pan greased with oil, brush with egg yolk and place in a medium oven, preheated, for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve.
Cured ham and cheese with cream cheese
Time: 1h20 (+ 1h rest)
Yield: 60 units
Difficulty: easy
Ingredients of ham and cheese curd with cream cheese
2 fresh yeast tablets (30g)
1 tablespoon of salt
2 tablespoons of sugar
2 cups of tea
4 tablespoons of butter at room temperature
2 eggs
5 cups of wheat flour
Flour for wheat flour
Grease margarine
1 egg yolk to brush
Filling
20 slices of mozzarella cut into 3 parts
20 slices of ham cut into 3 pieces
2 cups of cream cheese
1 tablespoon of oregano
Preparation mode
In a bowl, mix the yeast, salt and sugar until dissolved. Add milk, butter, egg and mix. Gradually add the flour, kneading with your hands until it forms a homogeneous dough. If necessary, add more flour. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Open the dough on a floured surface until thin and cut into small rectangles. On each rectangle, place a piece of mozzarella, a ham and a portion of cream cheese mixed with oregano. Roll it up, forming the coils and place in a large greased pan, next to each other. Cover and let stand for
another 30 minutes. Brush with the egg yolk and place in the medium oven, preheated, for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove, transfer to a serving dish and serve.
Hamburger stuffed with ham and cheese
Time: 1 am
Yield: 4 servings
Difficulty: easy
Hamburger ingredients stuffed with ham and cheese
800g ground beef
1 egg
1 packet of powder for onion soup (68g)
200g grated mozzarella cheese
100g of grated ham
Oregano to taste
1 sliced tomato
Oil for greasing
Preparation mode
In a bowl, mix meat, egg and onion soup powder with your hands until connected.
Divide into 8 portions and shape the hamburgers. Mix in half the cheese, ham and oregano to taste.
Divide the filling over 4 hamburgers and cover with the rest of the hamburgers by squeezing the sides to close tightly.
Brown on both sides in a greased nonstick skillet. Transfer to a baking sheet and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Cover with tomato slices and sprinkle with oregano.
Take it to the medium oven, preheated, for 8 minutes and then serve it with bread, ketchup and mustard.
Roll steak with ham and cheese
Time: 45min
Yield: 6 servings
Difficulty: medium
Beef roll ingredients with ham and cheese
1 tablespoon of oil
1 clove of minced garlic
1 chopped onion
6 chopped tomatoes
1 cube of beef broth
1/2 cup water
6 beef tenderloin steaks
Salt and black pepper to taste
6 slices of ham
6 slices of mozzarella cheese
Wheat flour and breadcrumbs for breading
2 beaten eggs
Frying oil
2 cups grated mozzarella cheese
Preparation mode
In a saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat and fry the garlic and onion until withering. Add the tomato, the broth, the water and sauté for 5 minutes or until it forms a sauce. Remove from heat and set aside. In a bowl, season the steaks with salt and pepper. For each steak, cover with a slice of ham, a slice of mozzarella and roll it like a roll, securing it with a toothpick. Pass the wheat flour, tapping lightly to remove the excess. In a deep dish, beat the egg with a fork. Pass the steak through the beaten egg and breadcrumbs, squeezing so that it does not come loose when frying. Repeat with all steaks. In a frying pan, fry the breaded steaks, gradually, in hot oil until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper and transfer to a small refractory. Cover with tomato sauce, sprinkle with mozzarella, bake in medium oven for 10 minutes and then serve
