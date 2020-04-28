On Mother’s Day, learn how to make a special recipe to please the mother-in-law of each sign!

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

April 28 is the Day of the Mother in Law in Brazil. If you want to surprise yours and please your palate, the Kitchen Guide has separated some recipes that match the mother-in-law of each sign so you don’t miss.

But, how can astrology help you? It is easy, through the sun sign we can trace the personality and the main characteristics of each person and, therefore, understand some tastes, such as the culinary. This means that some signs are likely to like a sweeter taste and others more peppery.

Of course, some people develop individual preferences, however, with mystical help, you can understand your mother-in-law’s tastes a little better and prepare a super special surprise for her. What about?

Check below the recipes that we separated for the mother-in-law of each sign and get your hands dirty!

How to please the mother-in-law of each sign by taste

Aries

Salty or sweet: the famous doesn’t matter. Aries in-laws are easy to please by taste. But, it has two flavors that call the attention of these women with strong personality: the spicy and the chicken.

Spicy chess chicken

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Spicy chess chicken ingredients

3 tablespoons of oil

500g diced chicken breast

1 onion in strips

1 diced red pepper

1 bunch of broccoli in bouquets

1/2 cup sliced ​​canned champignon

1/3 cup (tea) of shelled roasted peanuts for sprinkling

4 tablespoons chopped chives for sprinkling

Sauce

1/3 cup (tea) soy sauce (soy sauce)

1/3 cup (tea) of water

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons of hot sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

Method of preparation

Over high heat, heat a pan with the oil and fry the chicken in 2 steps until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside. In the same pan, sauté the onion and peppers for 2 minutes or until wilted. Add broccoli, champignons, reserved chicken and sauté for 3 minutes. For the sauce, in a bowl, mix the soy sauce, water, ketchup, pepper sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil and pour into the chicken pan. Cook for 2 minutes, remove from heat and pour into a serving dish. Sprinkle with peanuts and chives. Serve immediately.

Bull

Taurus people are reputed to be greedy, however, what many don’t know is that they are selective and hate to eat “boring” meals. The tip is to make a pasta with a tasty white sauce for the bullfighting mother-in-law.

Pasta with white sauce and turkey breast

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 15min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Pasta ingredients with white sauce and turkey breast

500g of noodles

3 tablespoons of butter

1 chopped onion

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) milk

150g diced turkey breast

Salt, black pepper and parsley to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a saucepan, place the pasta, cover with boiling water and cook, over medium heat, for 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain, place in an ovenproof dish and set aside. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and sauté the onion until withering. Add the flour and sauté for 2 minutes. Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly until it thickens. Add the turkey, salt and pepper. Mix and cover the pasta in the ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with parsley and parmesan, and serve.

Gemini

Although she likes fast food, the Gemini mother-in-law prefers food in small quantities, but with variety. If you want to please her, bet on fruits and cakes on the menu. How about joining the two?

Peeled red fruit cake

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 2 am

Yield: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Peeled red fruit cake ingredients

6 eggs (whites and separate yolks)

2 cups of tea

3 cups of wheat flour

3/4 cup (tea) of hot water

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Grease margarine

2 cups of fresh red fruit to decorate

Icing sugar for sprinkling

Stuffing 1

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of tea

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 sieved yolk

1 box of sour cream (200g)

1 cup chopped strawberry

Stuffing 2

1 can of condensed milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons of Nesquick®

1/2 box of cream (100g)

Method of preparation

For the cake, in an electric mixer, beat the egg whites. Without stopping, add the sugar and egg yolks, one by one. Beat for 5 minutes. Without stopping beating, alternate the flour and water until the dough is homogeneous. Turn off the mixer and add the yeast, mixing with a spoon. Transfer to a 22cm high greased pan, lined with greased parchment paper. Take it to the medium oven, preheated, for 35 minutes or until you stick a toothpick in the center it comes out clean. Allow to cool, unmold and remove the paper. For filling 1, in a saucepan, bring the condensed milk, milk, cornstarch and yolk to medium heat, stirring until thickened. Mix the cream and the strawberry and let it cool. For stuffing 2, in a pan, bring the condensed milk, butter and Nesquick® to medium heat, stirring until it comes off the bottom of the pan. Mix the cream and let it cool. Cut the dough into 3 parts. With a knife, level the top of the cake by removing excess dough. In a cake dish place the cake base, spread the filling 1, put the other dough, spread the filling 2 and finish with dough. Spread fresh fruit on top, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.

Cancer

Homemade and with maternal instincts, Cancer mothers-in-law appreciate a food with an affectionate flavor and reminiscent of family recipes, like a delicious rain cake.

Traditional rain cupcake

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 5 servings

Difficulty: easy

Traditional rain cookie ingredients

2 eggs

1/2 cup of tea

1 and 1/4 cup (tea) of milk

3 cups of wheat flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

Frying oil

Powdered sugar and cinnamon for sprinkling

Method of preparation

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together to form a homogeneous mass. Take spoonfuls of the dough and fry in hot oil, little by little, until golden. Drain on paper towels, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon and serve.

Lion

Leo mothers-in-law like dishes that attract attention, even if they are not made with sophisticated ingredients. The important thing is beauty and taste. So, how about a broccoli and cheese lasagna?

Broccoli Lasagna with Cheese

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h20 (+ 10min rest)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Broccoli and cheese lasagna ingredients

1 package of precooked lasagna pasta (500g)

4 cups grated mozzarella cheese

100g of grated Parmesan cheese

Broccoli filling

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 crushed garlic cloves

2 bundles of broccoli in bouquets

2 glasses of creamy curd (200g each)

1 cup of grated standard mine cheese (half cured)

1 pinch of grated nutmeg

2 teaspoons of salt

Sauce

500g of tomato sauce

1 cube of vegetable broth

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of water

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Method of preparation

For the filling, in a pan, heat the oil over medium heat, add the garlic and sauté the broccoli for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat, mix the curd, let it cool and add the Minas cheese, the nutmeg and the salt. Reserve.

For the sauce, boil the tomato sauce, vegetable broth, water and oregano over low heat for 10 minutes. Add olive oil, mix, turn off and set aside.

Assemble the lasagna in a large ovenproof dish by placing a little sauce on the bottom and forming layers of dough, broccoli filling, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Finish with tomato sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated medium oven for 20 minutes or until bubbling.

Remove the paper and let it brown for another 10 minutes. Turn off, remove and let stand for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Virgin

For Virgo’s in-laws there are two things that matter: how the dish was prepared and by whom. If you get along well it is already a positive point. Try something unusual and creamy, you can be sure that she will love it!

Creamy brigadier pate

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 40min (+ 2h of refrigerator)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Creamy Brigadier Pavé Ingredients

2 cups of tea

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of chocolate powder

2 packages of champagne biscuit (300g)

Grated milk chocolate for garnish

Brigadeiro

2 cans of condensed milk

200g chopped milk chocolate

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons chocolate powder

1 can of sour cream

2 tablespoons chocolate liqueur

Method of preparation

For the brigadeiro, in a saucepan, mix condensed milk, chopped chocolate, butter and powdered chocolate. Cook over low heat, stirring until it thickens and comes off the bottom of the pan. Add the cream, the liqueur, mix, let it cool and set aside. Make a syrup by mixing milk, sugar and chocolate. In a medium refractory, make layers of biscuit moistened in the syrup and brigadeiro until the ingredients are finished, finishing in brigadeiro. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Decorate with grated chocolate and serve.

Lb

Vain, Libran mothers-in-law like a balanced diet: nothing too sweet or too salty. They love meat and fish, if they are accompanied by vegetables or salad, even better.

Meat with vegetables and soy sauce

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Meat ingredients with vegetables and soy sauce

2 tablespoons of oil

500g of rump in strips

1 onion in petals

1 sliced ​​carrot diagonally

1 cup of sliced ​​cabbage

1 cup of broccoli in bouquets

1/2 cup sliced ​​canned champignon

1/2 cup (tea) soy sauce (soy sauce)

Salt and sliced ​​chives to taste

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 cup of tea

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

Method of preparation

Bring a pan to medium heat with oil and fry the meat until lightly browned. Add onion, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and champignon. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add soy sauce and, if necessary, season with salt. Pour the cornstarch dissolved in the water, stirring until it thickens. Turn off, add chives, sesame oil and mix. Place on a platter and serve, if desired, with white rice.

Scorpion

Scorpio’s in-laws are simply passionate about sweets and novelties. If you have chocolate, syrups and creaminess, you managed to win her heart!

Platter Easter egg

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min (+ 2h of refrigerator)

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Platter Easter Egg Ingredients

Dark cream

150g chopped milk chocolate

100g chopped dark chocolate

1 cup of Nutella®

1 can of sour cream

100g white chocolate to decorate

White cream

1 can of condensed milk

1 teaspoon of butter with salt

1/2 cup of crushed toasted cashews

1 can of sour cream

Roof

150g chopped milk chocolate

Method of preparation

For the white cream, pour the condensed milk, butter and chestnuts into a saucepan and bring to a low heat, stirring. Cook for 3 minutes after boiling. Turn off, let cool and stir in the cream.

For dark cream, mix the milk chocolate with the dark chocolate and melt in a double boiler. Add the Nutella® and the cream, stirring until smooth. Make a layer on the bottom of a small refractory with half of this cream.

Spread the white cream and cover with the rest of the dark cream. For the icing, melt the milk chocolate in a double boiler and spread over the dark cream. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until dry and form a cone. Melt white chocolate in a double boiler and decorate forming diagonal streaks. Serve.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are impulsive and are always after eating. If you want to please your Sagittarius mother-in-law, bet on more fatty meals, such as hamburgers, and sweets, as they do not refuse sugar.

Chickpea burger

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1h

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chickpea Hamburger Ingredients

8 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 spoon (coffee) of turmeric

1 pinch of spicy paprika

3 cups of cooked chickpeas

Salt and chopped chives to taste

1 cup (tea) of rice flour (approximately)

4 slices of mozzarella cheese

Oil for greasing

Mushroom

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 chopped onion

300g chopped mushrooms

200g chopped grape tomatoes

6 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and chopped chives to taste

Yogurt broth

1 jar of natural yogurt (170g)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped mint

Salt to taste

Method of preparation

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat half the oil and fry the onion, garlic and saffron for 3 minutes. Add the chickpeas and season with salt and chives.

Let cool and beat in the processor until it grinds well. Transfer to a bowl and add the remaining oil to the rice flour, little by little, until it forms a pattern. If necessary, add more flour.

Shape the hamburgers. Heat a non-stick frying pan, greased with oil, over medium heat, and brown the hamburgers for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

For the mushroom, heat a pan with the oil and fry the onion until it wilts. Add the mushroom and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the tomato grape and sauté for another 2 minutes. Add the soy sauce, salt and chives, mix well and turn off the heat.

Mix the sauce ingredients and set aside. Cut the bread in half, add the hamburger, the mozzarella, the mushroom stew and the sauce. Serve immediately.

Capricorn

The Capricorn mother-in-law wants to get her hands dirty, and she really likes to be done for her too! In savory dishes, he loves a pepper to season, and in sweets, he does not refuse a chocolate.

Chocolate brownie with Brazil nuts

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 1 am

Yield: 8 servings

Difficulty: easy

Chocolate brownie ingredients with Brazil nuts

400g chopped dark chocolate

4 tablespoons butter

6 eggs

2 cups of tea

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence

1 cup of chopped walnuts

1/2 cup chopped Brazil nuts

1 cup (s) of sifted flour

1 spoon (dessert) of baking powder

Grease margarine

Chocolate powder for sprinkling

Chopped walnuts and Brazil nuts for garnish

Roof

300g melted milk chocolate

1 cup (tea) sour cream

Method of preparation

Melt the chocolate with the butter in a double boiler. Transfer to a bowl and, using a wire whisk, mix the eggs, sugar, essence, nuts, chestnuts, flour and yeast. Transfer to a small rectangular pan, greased and sprinkled with chocolate powder. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 30 minutes or until you stick a toothpick, it comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool. For the icing, mix the melted milk chocolate and the cream until smooth. Cut the brownie into square pieces, drizzle with the frosting and decorate with nuts and chestnuts. Serve immediately.

Aquarium

Innovative and curious, the mothers-in-law of this sign love to try typical recipes from different countries and cultures. They enjoy a more acidic flavor and in sweets they appreciate ice cream. How about mixing the two?

Creamy lemon mousse with ice cream

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 15min (+ 1h freezer)

Yield: 8

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

2 cans of condensed milk

1 cup of lemon juice

1 can of sour cream

2 liters of softened lemon ice cream

1/2 tablespoon lemon zest

Method of preparation

In a blender, beat the condensed milk, lemon juice and sour cream until smooth. Pour into a bowl, add the ice cream and mix. Place on a platter and decorate with lemon zest. Place in the freezer for 1 hour and serve.

Fish

There is no bad weather for the Piscean mother-in-law. He loves to snack on food all day and almost everything pleases these women. Our tip is to make a dish two in one, like a petit gâteau.

Petit chocolate gâteau with ice cream

Kitchen Guide – Recipes to please the mother-in-law of each sign

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Time: 30min

Yield: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Petit gâteau chocolate ingredients with ice cream

1/2 cup of tea

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

1/2 cup of powdered chocolate powder

1/2 cup of butter or margarine

2 eggs

50g semi-dark chocolate cut into 4 pieces

Margarine and wheat flour for anointing

Method of preparation

Add the sugar, flour and chocolate in a bowl, mix and set aside. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and let it cool. Add the eggs and beat with a fork. Add the reserved dry ingredients, little by little, stirring until smooth. Grease and flour 4 pans of petit gâteau or large pies.

Pour the dough until 1/3 of the form is complete, place the chocolate cube and complete with the dough until it reaches 1cm from the edge. Place in a medium oven, preheated, for 12 minutes or until the edge is roasted and the center is slightly soft.

Remove, wait 2 minutes and unmold directly on the dessert plate. If desired, add ice cream before serving.

See too:

Corinthians elects its most remarkable games in the 80 years of Pacaembu