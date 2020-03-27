Now that we’re all spending all day at home due to quarantine, it’s time to indulge some of our cravings in a healthy way. Check out how to make some delicious yogurt and strawberry popsicles!

March 27, 20201: 45 a.m.

Yogurt is a rich food with powerful ingredients that will help your body to be healthier, now imagine mixing it with some delicious strawberries. You should definitely try this recipe if or if!

Enjoy quarantine with these delicious strawberry popsicles

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh strawberries, remember to wash them very well.

2 cups strawberry or plain yogurt

¼ sugar

8 disposable cups

8 wooden pallets

Aluminum foil

Step by Step:

The first thing you will do is put the ingredients into the blender and let them mix properly for a few seconds.

Prepare the glasses and fill them all with the same amount of your tasty ice cream mix. When you finish filling them, cover the cups with a little aluminum foil and insert the wooden palette in the middle.

Put the glasses in the freezer and leave them there for about 5 or 8 hours.

At the time of serving, you must remove the aluminum foil and the glass, so you only have to grab your ice cream by the wooden pallet.

