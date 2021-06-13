Recipe for impact investments listed according to LFDE

The intention, or the choice of ingredients

To prepare a great dish, three conditions must be met: a good recipe, good ingredients and good kitchen equipment. The same goes for impact investing. The recipe, which is the initial intention of the manager, must be as clear as possible and be at the service of the impact of their investments.

Then, the methodology must be carefully chosen and all the necessary means must be mobilized to bring this demanding investment approach to fruition. Finally, it is essential to establish a quality guiding framework around the product with a management team, on the one hand, committed; and external experts acting as a counter-power, on the other. As in the kitchen, you can add a pinch of originality that will make a difference and the uniqueness of the final product, such as allocating a part of the management commissions to projects with a positive impact.

Additionality, or the quality of processing

Having an infallible recipe, good ingredients and a team that enjoys their work is fine, but not enough. To make the dish unleash its magic, the chef often exercises patience during preparation and simmers the ingredients to give them their best flavor. Always attentive to details, the chef must often also know how to stay away from conventions. These great principles can be translated into impact investing.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

On a temporal level, we consider that a minimum of three years should be allowed for the companies in which we invest to be able to implement their strategy and materialize their impact, thus squeezing their full potential. During this period, it is essential that companies are supported by the manager on their way to increasing positive impact.

Finally, a reflection will be carried out to decide which companies are supported in order to support those that are not necessarily the center of attention and that deserve – perhaps more than the others – to receive support in their transition, as as a head chef I would support small local producers or those making a transition to organic production. These different aspects make up what we might call ‘the additives’, which are all those essential aspects that surround a good impact investing approach.

The measurement, or the moment of tasting

Once the elaboration is finished, the crucial moment comes to taste and collect the impressions of the gastronomic critics. Can you appreciate the chemistry of these elements in the taste? Is the result in tune with the means, passion and energy that have been displayed? In impact investing, the foregoing is reflected in the impact measurement exercise. The transparency offered must be able to guarantee clients that the impact generated by the fund and the companies in the portfolio is in line with what the product promised. In the same way that the tip serves to reward an excellent meal, a part of the manager’s variable remuneration may be indexed to the achievement of this impact objective.

Like any good chef worth his salt, we strive to improve our recipe year after year with a view to achieving a growing environmental and social impact in our impact fund: Echiquier Positive Impact Europe.

If you’ve enjoyed this aperitif, you’ll soon discover La Financière de l’Echiquier’s impact investing philosophy and how it is put into practice in Echiquier Positive Impact Europe’s third annual impact report.