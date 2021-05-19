Rechargeable batteries made of cement? Scientists describe a new concept that would allow it

The concept involves a cement-based combination with small amounts of carbon fibers of small size, added for the purpose of increase conductivity and flexural toughness. Then, inside the mix, we would find a metal covered carbon fiber mesh, consisting of iron for the anode and nickel for the cathode. This is, after much experimentation, the prototype presented just a few days ago by the researchers.

So far, the results of previous studies that had already investigated cement battery technology had shown very poor performance, so the scientists realized that they had to think of another way to produce the electrode.