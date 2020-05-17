The PREMO Group, through Anatronic, S.A., presents the receiving antennas (secondary coils) for wireless charging systems for electric vehicles. They are the WC-RX series receiver antennas that offer a flexible magnetic core that combines Flex-Ferrite and PBM blocks to work with a power from 3 to 11 kW. It is even planned that in the near future they can manage up to 22 kW.

This magnetic core technology helps improve efficiency (over 95 percent) by benefiting from coil optimization, which avoids air gaps and reduces heat zones. The result is a compact antenna with high Q-factor (minimum loss) and high reliability.

The new series of receiving antennas for wireless charging systems for electric vehicles aims to support inductive wireless power transfer (WPT) systems that eliminate the need for physical contact between the vehicle and the station and, by therefore, they overcome some of the drawbacks caused by traditional conductive methods.

The challenge is to replace the conductive charging method with WTP technology while maintaining comparable power and efficiency levels. And in the long term, the goal is to power electric cars on the road, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in factories, autonomous robots and forklift trucks in warehouses.

This can lead to a significant reduction in the battery pack, an increase in the autonomy of electric vehicles and a decrease in the price of the batteries themselves.

Three years of research

The development of this series of receiver antennas (secondary coils) is the result of three years of research in the design of inductive components applying the concepts 3DPower (for the magnetic elements involved in WPT) and ALMA (for long-range antenna with flexible magnetic core ).

The collaboration of a team of professionals from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), led by the professor Manuel Vazquez, director of the “Nanomagnetism and Magnetization” group, researchers from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) and the Andalusian Institute of Plastics (Andaltec), and scientists from the PREMO Innovation Center in Malaga, have enabled technology for inductive transfer wireless power in the 90 kHz range.

This technology exceeds the limits of conventional ferrite cores to meet the requirements of electric vehicle wireless charging systems.

