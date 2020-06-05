This promotion comes in time for players to prepare for the Pokmon Sword and Shield expansion.

This week there was interesting news regarding the near future of Pokmon Sword / Pokmon Shield, after the DLC for the game was detailed and the release date for the game was announced. first expansion that will have the title.

Just in time for the Pokmon trainers to prepare for this launch, a promotion through Pokmon Home with which it is possible to receive fully free to the Pokmon initials from the Galar region, each of them with a hidden ability.

What you have to do to receive this gift is follow the next steps:

Transfer a Pokmon from the Sword or Shield version to Pokmon Home.

Access the mobile version of Pokmon Home and from the main menu select the Mystery Gift option.

From Mystery Gift, access the Gift Box option.

In the Gift Box you will find the three initial Galar Pokmon ready to be transferred to Pokmon Home, just touch them to receive them.

While you are not required to pay any of the subscriptions to the various premium services that Pokmon Home offers, it is necessary to make sure have space to receive the three pokmon and that both the mobile application and the application for Nintendo Switch are linked to the same Nintendo account.

This is not the only gift that Pokmon Sword and Shield players can receive, because after Ponyta de Galar distribution event will end has started distributing Galar’s Corsola with Hidden Ability; To get it, all you have to do is access the option mysterious gift goes internet from the Nintendo Switch game.

