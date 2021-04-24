The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has responded this Friday to the doubts of the Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, about the veracity of the letters he received with threats. “Receive a letter with a bullet, I think of course it has little“, has answered.

In statements to the media after an electoral act of the PSOE in Carabanchel, the minister has asked the formation of Santiago Abascal that it is not presented as a popular accusation in the case of the letters because, in his opinion, they do not “help” because “they have a pretty provocative speech.” Marlaska has said that the letters contain “fascist” threats reminiscent of “other times.”

“We face them with our daily work, with the dignity in our institutions. They will not divert us from our path,” said the minister, who has demanded to condemn “concrete acts and threats” because “the abstract is not worth it.” “We have to stand together and fight hate speech“said Marlaska, who has insisted on not underestimating the letters he received.” It is a threat to the Democrats, “he has settled.

Regarding the poster of unaccompanied foreign minors from Vox, the Minister of the Interior has shown his respect for court decisions although he has pointed out that “despicable” because it “stigmatizes” the menas. “Hate speech is the prelude to hate crime. A democracy cannot allow it,” he recalled.