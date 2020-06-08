Too often good games go unnoticed, waiting for someone to give you their moment of fame, their chance to shine. But in the end, it all depends on the consumer’s taste, and that’s why this week I’m going to give voice to one of the coolest adventure platforms on PS2, Scaler.

A pretty dark game

I do not think that the development company sounds to many, mainly because its name is quite long and they changed it over time. Artificial Mind and Movement, later known as Behavior Interactive, is a company that, with the notable exception of being the developers of Dead by Daylight¸, has been in charge of working with licenses for most of its life.

But why do I bring Scaler out of his cold, dark hole that probably few people would have pulled him out of? Because for me, Jak and Daxter was an unknown saga and Ratchet and Clank and Sly Cooper were something that I only knew from demos, so my little lizard friend was in charge of having fun from that birthday in which, by chance, he fell into my hands. And I do not regret anything, I guarantee it.

Plot? Aliens!

History, of course, is not its strong point. The plot leads us to play Bobby Jenkins, aka Scaler, in his fight for the multiverse to return to his home, where he ended up because of some multiverse humanoid lizards that want to conquer the earth. So, Scaler he becomes one of them upon entering his world. Throughout the trip he meets Leon and Reppy, who will be his traveling companions not doing much but well, there they are, until they reach the lair of Looger, the bad guy, who controls the only portal that exists in that world to reach to home.

The summary (and almost the entire plot) is here. Do not ask me for more, I would be 7 years old when it came into my hands so at that time the plot blew my mind. And it is that the world where all the action takes place is very cool. Each location represents almost an alien biome, so instead of having the classic “ice zone” or “fire zone” of the video game, we have different alien forests, impossible swamps, mountainous areas, nocturnal, deserts … but in a style very characteristic, very well worn given its “reptilian alien world” setting.

Scaler the alien mutant chameleon boy

And that was the coolest thing. Being able to visit an alien, colorful, exotic world with vivid colors and impossible shapes. And explore it, a delight. The control of Scaler It was a real joy for someone like me who had just jumped from Play 1 straight to the next-gen. A clean platform, with a bit of level action and lots of bosses, each different and fun, with collectibles that transported me directly to my childhood with Spyro: The Year of The Dragon (and which were also eggs, but in this reptile case).

I loved exploring that world. You could slide through lianas, run, jump and attack, in addition to becoming invisible and thus go through stealth zones. But what I liked the most was transformable. Within Scaler, in certain levels they gave you the possibility of defeating a certain number of enemies in order to absorb their powers and use them in other certain levels. We could become bomb dwarfs, an amphibian lizard, a shooting tank or even a flying manta ray.

Each of the transformations had its own peculiarities, its way of attacking and handling the stage. The biggest pity is that you could only use a transformation and only at certain levels. I guess it was partly because they belonged to a certain ecosystem, but it would have made the game stand out more if I had added complexity to the puzzles by taking advantage of the transformations in each level once you unlock them.

When he was little he was milk. And it still is

The love I have for the game is striking. I will have had it at least 30 times, many when I was little, but just two years ago I dusted off my old PlayStation 2 and enjoyed it as much as I did when I was younger. When my references in the platforms were Crash and Spyro, when my father traumatized me with the second Resident Evil and in the yard we sneaked the Game Boys to exchange Pokémon. It was a game that I really enjoyed and, like the aforementioned Crash and Spyro and the infamous Harry Potter on PSX, they hold a very special place in my heart. Damn, if I liked Kingdom Hearts back then, I’m just saying that.