In 1973 the name of Stevie Wonder began to sound everywhere, thanks to the fact that he was bringing to the mainstream along with other artists such as Marvin Gaye the rhythm and style of Motown. He was not a musician like the ones they were used to seeing at that time, since he was blind from birth and his image was not exactly what many expected, however, within him there was a huge creative engine – since in spite of everything he knew he was a multi-instrumentalist–, and it was only a matter of time for those who did not understand it to surrender at their feet, even the smallest.

Stevie began his career in the 60s, releasing a lot of records on the famous record label, with which he gradually earned a name on the scene. World fame would come to him almost ten years later when he released the album Talking Book. and after a tour with the Rolling Stones, going public with many people around the world, but the boom would come thanks to the single “Superstition”, the song that undoubtedly put him in the sights of many people, showing a refreshing version of the Motown sound.

Thanks to that song where Stevie Wonder spoke precisely about how superstitions can bring us negative things, the musician and singer was invited to participate in the fourth season of the most important children’s program on television, Plaza Sésamowhich four years before It had completely revolutionized the way of bringing entertainment to the smallest of the home, because in it they explained in a fun way things of all kinds, from mathematics to empathy, friendship and many more aspects. As if this were not enough, They carried out this idea with puppets that immediately became part of pop culture.

The program in which Stevie participated aired on April 12, 1973 and opened the show with an extremely special song which he called “123 Sesame Street” and in which he spoke of some characters within the program such as Big Bird or Oscar El Gruñón. As the episode progressed Segments appeared where Wonder coexisted with the puppets, and the best of them all was where he taught Archibaldo about rhythm and singing. (as we met him here in Mexico).

But perhaps the crowning moment of this whole chapter was when Stevie Wonder and her band played “Superstition” for everyone on set, completely falling in love with them and blowing their heads off with the funky beat it brought. According to an interview that NPR did to Sonia Manzano –Who played Maria in Sesame Street for many years–, The singer’s visit to the children’s show was one of the highlights during the time he worked on the show.

“The whole study shook and it was great because the whites, the blacks, the youth, the elderly, everyone was on the same page during those two minutes that he sang,” Sonia said about it. One of the show’s goals was always to end racial, gender, and socioeconomic barriers between children and parents around the world, so cGetting a character as important to the African-American community as Stevie Wonder is was the breaking point to knock down all those social obstacles.

Beyond supporting the idea with which Plaza Sesamo had been born, the singer managed to inspire and surprise a whole new generation of musicians of different genres with his participation alongside Elmo and company. According to the hard rock and heavy metal singer, Myles Kennedy –Who formed a band with himself Slash-, He said that when he saw the episode in which Stevie Wonder appeared, a passion for music was born in him.

Since then a lot of important musicians, actors and figures have appeared, but in their own way they have paid tribute to Stevie on different occasions, like Kermit The Frog (or the René frog for the Mexas) and Miss Piggy saying that Wonder’s “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life” was her song when she was dating or in an episode of the Elmo show where a girl makes her first phone call to the rhythm of “I Just Called To Say I Love You”.

However none of these attempts You will be able to match the moment when Stevie Wonder shook the children’s world by appearing in Plaza Sesamo.