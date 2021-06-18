Rebuild your figure after childbirth with the MommyMakeover

Article written by Dr. Julio Terrén

Any woman who has been a mother and has gone through a pregnancy knows that, although it is a profound and magical experience, it entails important physical changes. It’s normal that the abdominal muscles are stretched, that are generated fat deposits who do not respond to diet or exercise, who excess skin appears due to sudden changes in weight … to this we must add that due to breastfeeding breasts change in volume, shape and position, having a predisposition to get off the hook.

To be able to recover the figure and return to the state before pregnancy, sacrifice, effort and, above all, a lot of time is needed. For this reason, it is normal for many women to resort to cosmetic surgery as an alternative to recover their figure and body contour quickly and effectively.

In recent years the Anglo-Saxon term has gained popularity Mommy makeover, which refers to the set of interventions, treatments and / or procedures of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, intended for those women who have just become mothers and who wish to recover the figure before pregnancy.

This set of postpartum cosmetic surgery treatments are usually performed – as far as possible – in a single operation, and help women to recover from the ravages that pregnancy and breastfeeding cause on their silhouette … or even improve their physique previous.

In order for the results of the treatments to be maintained over time, it is recommended to do them when there are no more pregnancies, since a new pregnancy could undo the results obtained.

Some of the treatments included in the Mommy Makeover are:

Abdominoplasty or abdomen surgery

Pregnancy stretches the skin of the abdomen and the muscles of the abdominal wall. Abdominal surgery has a triple objective: to restore firmness to the abdomen by tightening the muscles of the abdominal wall, to eliminate folds and excess skin and to eliminate fat deposits in the muscular layers of the abdomen, to get a flat stomach and a slimmer silhouette.

The incision necessary to carry out the procedure is made in the lower abdominal region; its extent depends on the skin that needs to be removed. Sometimes it can be matched with the cesarean scar.

Liposuction

Sometimes a tummy tuck is not enough to renew the appearance of the abdomen. With liposuction, fat deposits persistent from diet and exercise can be removed and eliminated by suctioning them through fine cannulas that are introduced into the body from small incisions.

Liposuction not only treats belly fat, it can also be remove fat accumulations on the hips, flanks, thighs and even the upper part of the arms.

It must be taken into account that liposuction is a procedure exclusively intended to eliminate fat, it has no effect on the distension of the skin or muscles.

Breast augmentation

At first, pregnancy and the breastfeeding process makes the breasts gain volume and look full, but after this period it is normal for the breasts to begin to sag and sag, and they may even take on a deflated appearance.

Breast implants allow fill and restore volume excess skin on the breasts. The space of each woman is the one that indicates the most appropriate breast prosthesis. You have to avoid disproportionate sizes if you want to achieve a suitable appearance to the measurements of the patient.

Breast lift

Breast augmentation adds fullness to the breasts, but cannot correct sagging skin. With breast lift you can return the breasts to a more youthful position.

It is a procedure that allows to eliminate the loose skin that occurs when the tissues fall, to reposition the areola-nipple complex and to place -whenever necessary- breast implants.

The intervention can be performed with or without implants depending on the amount of existing breast tissue and the patient’s preferences.

Breast reduction

During pregnancy, the breasts swell to a larger size and shape. This is followed by a natural reduction in the size of the breasts that leaves some women with sagging breasts, with a hollow appearance.

In other cases, however, the breasts remain larger than desired after delivery. Breast reduction surgery may be the right solution.

In addition to returning the breast to its former size, breast reduction can alleviate common symptoms of large breasts, such as pain, poor posture, rashes, breathing problems, skeletal deformities, and low self-esteem.

With breast reduction, fat and glandular tissue are eliminated, tightening the skin to achieve smaller and lighter breasts that keep a healthier proportion with the rest of the body.

Facial rejuvenation

The skin also takes its toll due to the stress and fatigue that occurs during and after pregnancy. Smooth, youthful skin gives way to wrinkles and other blemishes.

In recent years, treatments related to the skin have gained in popularity and facial rejuvenation techniques such as chemical peels, facial fillers with hyaluronic acid or own fat and / or microdermabrasion have been developed … which are procedures that help the mothers rejuvenate their faces and revolutionize their appearance.

Dr. Julio Terrén

Postpartum cosmetic surgery specialist

drterren.com