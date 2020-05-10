The National Health Commission of China reported on Sunday a rebound in confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in its country, with 12 new ones locally and 2 more “imported” from abroad, after 10 days without placing a double digit in the new infections section.

Health authorities said that 11 of the 12 local cases accounted for until last local midnight were registered in the northeast Jilin province, neighboring to Heilongjiang province, where in the last few weeks there has been another spike due to the influx of Chinese citizens returning from Russia.

The city of Shulan, belonging to Jilin, increased its emergency response level to a high level on Sunday after confirming these 11 cases, and has put close contacts with confirmed infected people under medical observation.

The other case registered in the last 24 hours occurred in Wuhan City, the provincial capital of Hubei and the birthplace of the outbreak, which had not accounted for new cases for more than a month.

Furthermore, the two cases “imported” from abroad were registered in the city of Shanghai.

These cases worry Beijing to the point of decreeing the ban on entry to the country to foreigners, since March 28, and the border closure with Russia in the northeast of Chinese territory.

China added 13 new cases in the first eight days of the month, and the last one that registered double digits in the new infections chapter was on April 30, with 12 cases.

Likewise, the Chinese health authorities indicated that in the last 24 hours 74 patients were discharged and two others were successfully removed from the situation, leaving the number of active infected in China at 148, 13 of whom they are in serious condition.

The official body did not report any deaths in its last part, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 4,633, among the 82,901 infected patients officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, of which 78,120 they successfully overcame the disease and were discharged.

To date, 736,787 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 5,840 are still under observation, and of these 4 would be suspected cases of having infected the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 20 new cases in this latest report, which places the total number of people in these circumstances and under observation at 794.

In Hong Kong cases remain at 1,044, with four deaths, and in Taiwan a total of 440 cases and 6 deaths are recorded.

