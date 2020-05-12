The coronavirus pandemic leave already 37,684 dead in Spain. The Ministry of Health, however, collects 26,920 deaths, since it does not include the total figures for the Community of Madrid and Catalonia. This represents an increase of 176 deaths in one day, according to government data, with a rebound compared to Monday, when the increase was 123. Those figures, however, are still far from reflecting the true magnitude of the epidemic.

In the Madrid’s community a total of 13,857 dead, according to Mortuary Health data, which count the deceased with suspicion or confirmation of Covid-19, according to the death certificate. Of these, 8,521 have died in hospitals, 4,472 in residences, 840 in homes and 24 in “other places” that are not known.

In Catalonia, a total of 11,248 people they have lost to the coronavirus, according to data provided by funeral homes every day to the Generalitat. Of the total victims, 3,327 have died in a residence, 153 in a social health center and 614 in a home, while the rest have died in hospitals or are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information.

More confirmed cases

Health also reports 228,030 cases confirmed by PCR, 426 more than on Monday. This figure also represents an increase in daily cases, which the previous day had been 373 infections.

If antibody tests are counted, the total number of people positive in any test is 269,520.

In addition, 123,484 people have required hospitalization, 513 in the last 24 hours, and 11,371 have required intensive care, 24 more than on Monday.

On the other hand, the Official State Gazette (BOE) states this Tuesday that all travelers entering Spain from abroad will have to keep a mandatory quarantine of 14 days upon arrival, according to an Order from the Ministry of Health that will be effective at starting this Friday.

The travelers will have to remain in their domicile or accommodation, being limited the displacements to the acquisition of food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities; assistance to health centers, services and establishments, and other displacements due to force majeure or need.

Likewise, the BOE also includes controls at internal air and maritime borders, so that only Spaniards, residents of Spain, cross-border workers, diplomats and those accredited by force majeure will be allowed to enter.

In the meantime, the deconfusion plan continues. The Community of Madrid, still in phase 0, will present this Wednesday a report to request the phase change next Monday.

In the meeting with the Ministry of Health, the regional government highlighted the “good performance” of healthcare data in the Community due to the “decrease in hospital beds and ICUs.”

Regarding the evolution of the coronavirus in other countries, after two days of spikes in the number of cases, China confirmed this Tuesday a single case, coming from abroad. Neither deaths nor local cases have been confirmed, according to the Chinese Ministry of Health.

In South Korea, by contrast, the planned opening of schools has been delayed after the spike in infections in a Seoul neighborhood, causing authorities to fear a flare-up in the country.