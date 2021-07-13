Rebound, creation, jobs, formal, affiliates, IMSS

MEXICO CITY.

Formal employment in the country added six months of recovery in June, with the creation of 65,936 job positions with benefits, the highest figure for a sixth month since 2017.

As of June 30, the number of affiliates to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reached 20 million 175 thousand 380, an amount still below that reported in March 2020, before the pandemic began, when it amounted to 20 million 482 thousand 943 affiliates.

Between January and June, 401,648 formal positions were recovered, 82.9% of these are permanent and 17.1% temporary.

Despite the dynamism of hiring, experts warn that this year it will not return to pre-pandemic levels due to the coming months in which there are cyclically decreases due to the conclusion of contracts and production cycles, among other factors, and they foresee that the recovery will be Give until the second or third quarter of next year.

According to the results of the Employment Outlook Survey for the third quarter of the year, a third of the country’s employers expect to return to the hiring levels they had before the health emergency this year, while another 32% expect to do so until 2022.

In June, 65 thousand 936 formal jobs were created, the highest figure for a sixth month since 2017 despite the fact that the epidemiological traffic light in different entities of the country fell back to yellow and orange.

In 2021 we are not going to recover the jobs lost last year or the precovid levels of 2019, so we would be talking about a recovery trend close to the second or third quarter of next year, if the macroeconomic trends continue ”, indicated Alberto Alesi, general director for Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America of the consultancy.

EXPECTATIONS

A third of employers in the country expect to return to their pre-pandemic hiring levels in the next six months, while 32% expect to do so by 2022, according to the results of the Employment Outlook Survey. corresponding to the third quarter of the year.

The hiring plans of the companies will improve hand in hand with the economic reactivation caused by the advance of the epidemiological green light in most of the country’s entities, but uncertainty still persists because there is still a population to be vaccinated against covid- 19.

The results indicate that 14% of employers in the country expect to increase their workforce in the period from July to September, 4.0% expect to decrease it, while 78% will not make changes.

Once the seasonal adjustment has been made, the Net Employment Outlook for Mexico in the third quarter of 2021 is 9.0%, two percentage points above that reported in the previous quarter, with which the generation of 200 thousand jobs is expected. formal work from July to September.

