“Reborn”, actor of The Lord of the Skies is back | Instagram

Miracles exist !, the beloved actor Thomas Goros He had the followers of The Lord of the Skies quite concerned after it became known that he had been intubated; but fortunately, the actor is back and says “he was reborn.”

This talented man who is characterized by giving villains to tremendous villains greatly delighted his followers after appearing on social networks and revealing that he is recovering after having faced the dreaded virus.

Tomás Goros, who gave life to General Garnica on The Lord of the heavens, shared that he is recovering after having to face Covid-19 intubated and from intensive care and a half for a few days.

Goros surprised his followers by reappearing on Facebook after being extubated and reporting that he is already home and that “there is a villain for a while.

I’m already in the house today, blessed God. There is a villain for a while … For my treatment it was necessary to intubate, so I spent several days in intensive care and a half, wrote Rafael Amaya’s former partner.

The beloved actor who has been part of successful projects such as The Lord of the Skies, Ravens Club, What we women keep quiet and While there is life, he expressed his gratitude to those who sent good wishes and prayers for him, ensuring that they all reached their destination.

I want to thank: family, friends, colleagues, directors, producers and, of course, my dear followers, their words of encouragement, prayers, good vibes, masses, angels, yoga, meditations. They all reached their destination! He added.

It was on April 12 that Goros’s fight against Covid-19 began, which was quite tough; Therefore, he shared that he was celebrating, not only celebrating his birthday, but also his rebirth.

Today I celebrate my birthday and my rebirth. Thanks for being with me.

There are those who suppose that the contagion of Tomás Goros occurred after visiting the Mimí Contigo program, from which several infected have emerged; Among them, the famous Alejandra Guzmán, who pointed out her own father, Enrique Guzmán, who was shocked.

It turned out that the actor was working, recording a movie when he began to present symptoms of Covid-19, unfortunately, days later he was already in the middle of a fight in the hospital.