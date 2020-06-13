The ‘Percy Jackson’ film series was a success that perhaps very few expected, as these films gradually gained a lot of fans and recently there has been talk about reviving this franchise but now as a series for the platform. Disney +, what excited fans these fantastic stories, which is why a huge number of fans want to Logan Lerman in the reboot of ‘Percy Jackson’ and not exactly repeating his role.
The Percy Jackson saga started in 2010, this as a way to compete with other fantastic franchises like ‘Harry Potter’ or ‘Narnia’ and although it only consisted of two films, it received a good reception from the audience, leaving doubts about the continuation of the story, but it seems that the reboot will be very different.
After it was revealed that the Disney + streaming platform was planning to bring this story as a series, fans began campaigning to ask Logan Lerman in the ‘Percy Jackson’ reboot, but this time in the role of poseidon, something that even Logan himself surprised:
“Yes, potentially, it just depends. It’s early now you know, it usually starts with an ad like this for a big project, so they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to do it. They have to approve the scripts, budget them and issue them, do all of this, so it could be a long way off for them, you know. I’m curious if there would be a role that would be interesting to me or something. I would definitely consider it. “
This was announced by this actor during a recent interview for Entertainment Tonight, leaving the door open for his participation in this series, either as Poseidon or, in some other role within the franchise, something that could attract a greater number of audiences.
