Rebels of the 4T, against the reforms; Congress of the Union

MEXICO CITY.

The petista Nancy de la Sierra, the green ecologist Gabriela Benavides and the Morenoites Germán Martínez, Armando Guadiana and Ricardo Ahued are the rebels of the Fourth Transformation, because during the LXIV Legislature in the Senate they voted against official reforms, they did not stop the consensus with the opposition and even signed actions of unconstitutionality with the opposition.

Criticized by the most radical wing of Morena, these five legislators are the only ones in the Senate who have shown their disagreements with the official ways of proceeding in the Legislative Power and with the content and scope of some of its reforms or bills.

Just in the last year of the LXIV Legislature, which runs from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021, Nancy de la Sierra has not endorsed 15 reforms promoted by the official group, both at the proposal of the federal Executive and at the initiative of one of the federal legislators.

Of those 15 occasions, on one he abstained, on five he was absent and on nine he voted against, as he did in the elimination of the 109 funds and trusts; with the supposed elimination of the presidential jurisdiction, which in reality was only the extension of crimes for which a President of the Republic in office can be accused; the reforms to the energy laws to reestablish the monopolies of the CFE and Pemex and against the creation of the register of cell phone users.

In the controversial reform that prolonged the term of the presidency of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), he voted in abstention.

But in addition to voting against Nancy de la Sierra, she used the power of her vote to delay 24 hours in the legislative process to eliminate the trusts, by refusing to attend the session of the Second Legislative Studies Commission, to avoid the formation of a quorum. , although later the coordinator of the senators of Morena, Ricardo Monreal, reached agreements with the opponents so that they would attend and form a quorum; only then did she present herself to the Commission.

Gabriela Benavides, from the Green Party, modified her absolute support for the ruling party this year, during the last regular session, as she decided not to support nine legislative decisions of the Fourth Transformation, the majority with votes in abstention, but also with votes against on energy issues, it even signed the unconstitutionality actions presented by the opposition; and he refused to appoint a friend of the federal president as an anti-corruption magistrate.

The Morenoist Germán Martínez has chosen to be absent at the time of the voting. Only in the last year of the LXIV Legislature, 187 votes were registered in the full Senate, of which Germán Martínez only voted in favor of 74; in 103 they were absent, that is, they were absent 55% of the time. In three it abstained and in seven it was against, among them the judicial and energy reforms.

Armando Guadiana was one of the few morenistas chairmen of commissions who included the proposals presented by the opposition in the legislative processes and even in the discussion sessions he agreed with the critics of the government, to the extent that for the first time it was observed that one of his peers on the bench, Alejandro Armenta, disqualified him and clarified in the middle of the session that his words did not reflect Morena’s position.

Ricardo Ahued was the legislator who was most resistant to accepting that minors had bank accounts. He expressed it over and over again and despite pressure from the Treasury, he did not give in.

