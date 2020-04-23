The Xbox Series X will debut this year, and one of the features fans are most excited about is ray tracing support, which will bring not only a huge enhancement to game graphics, but also audio. This will be very important for many games, but the ones that can benefit the most are stealth, according to the developer of Sniper Elite.

Today through a Windows Central article, Rebellion let it be seen that he is very excited about what ray tracing and other features of the Xbox Series X will mean for stealth titles. According to Kevin Floyer-Lea, chief technology officer at Rebellion, ray tracing would allow for more realistic and dynamic worlds to be created, apart from greatly improving the artificial intelligence of stealth games.

“Hardware accelerated ray tracing is a very welcome feature. Not only does it allow us to take gamers into more realistic and dynamic environments, but ray tracing hardware can do more than just render! For example, we can do amazing things with acoustics to improve realism. Model realistic sound occlusion for AI hearing [inteligencia artificial] real-time, for example, is an incredibly useful feature for creating stealth games, “said the developer.

Another interesting detail of the Xbox Series X is the inclusion of the solid state drive, which will allow you to create much larger worlds compared to those of Xbox One, in addition to capturing in more detail the NPC characters and their animations thanks to the speed of storage.

Motion capture would be taken to a new level

Finding new stuff for streaming is an important part of this generation, and animation streaming is a game changer for motion capture. We can now have detailed motion capture on a much larger scale, such as non-playable characters simply doing their thing in the background. Rather than all enemy NPCs moving identically, for example, SSD storage speed means we can offer many unique animations with motion capture, “said Floyer-Lea.

So far we don’t know of any Rebellion games in development that take advantage of these features, but it is important to say that the developer is already working on a new Sniper Elite game, which is expected to be formally announced in 2020. That said, you can To think of this installment being released for the Xbox Series X, so it might be the first time that Rebellion has used the benefits of ray tracing and storage.

