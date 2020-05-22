Fear has found in Premier soccer players the greatest retaining wall known to date in elite soccer. More and more voices of weight are manifesting against what they understand as a hasty return to competition without sanitary guarantees. This week, players like Troy Deeney, captain of Watford, and N’Golo Kanté, midfielder of Chelsea, have gone a step further refusing to resume group work despite having the approval of the Government.

On Monday, the clubs gave the green light to the resumption of training in small groups, which was an important step to try to resume the competition in June, a date already authorized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A day later, the Premier announced that, after performing 748 tests on players and employees, it had found six positives. Of them, three in the same club, Watford: two assistants and one player, the Jamaican central Adrian Mariappa.

Before the results were known, his captain, Troy Deeney, had made it clear that he would not return to training. “I told them I would not go. My five-month-old son has respiratory problems and I don’t want to go training, go home and put him in danger, ”stressed the 31-year-old forward, whose example has been followed by several colleagues.

“I can’t cut my hair until mid-July, but in a few days I will be able to get into the area with 19 people and jump to head a ball,” Deeney complained before focusing on one of the main concerns that the Doctors from the 20 teams transferred in writing to the tournament: “Black or Asian ethnicities are four times more likely to get it and twice as likely to have lasting illnesses. I raised very simple questions in the videoconferences with the leaders: Will there be follow-up exams? Will cardiac tests be done? ”

In Deeney’s wake, the Frenchman Kanté has refused to work with the rest of his colleagues. After passing the tests, the midfielder was present on Tuesday in Chelsea’s first training session, but the next day he did not go to the sports city for fear of possible contagion. With the approval of his coach, Frank Lampard, Kanté is working out at home.

“They earn a lot of money…”

Lampard’s attitude is shared by most Premier coaches, who advocate that it is the players themselves who decide when they feel safe to return. “Before the session I said to them: Está Are you here of your own free will? Normally you sign a contract and you have to be there when I tell you to, but in this case, if you don’t feel safe, you don’t have to be here ”, acknowledged Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach. “There are no restrictions, punishments or anything like that. We respect your decision one hundred percent, whatever it may be, ”he clarified.

Meanwhile, discordant voices increase with the Premier’s plans. The last to join has been Danny Rose, side of Newcastle and the English team. “People suggest that we should go back to soccer, as if we were guinea pigs or laboratory rats. I imagine them at home saying, “Well, they make a lot of money, so they should go back,” Rose complained. “I could be risking my health to entertain people, and that’s something I don’t want to get involved in,” he settled. Stars like Agüero and Sterling have also expressed concern. The Premier, recognized worldwide for her organization, faces an unprecedented challenge: convincing all her footballers that their return is safe.

