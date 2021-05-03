Rebel Wilson Says She Got “Bad News Today” Amid Fertility Struggles

Rebel Wilson is continuing to include her fans on her fertility journey.

The 41-year-old Bridesmaids actress took to Instagram on Sunday, May 2 to share a photo of herself looking forlorn while standing along the beach in front of a cloudy sky. In the caption, she said she had gotten “bad news” earlier in the day and implied it was related to her struggles with fertility.

“I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with … but I guess I gotta tell someone,” she wrote. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

She continued, “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense … but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Among those offering support in the comments was Sharon stone, who wrote, “Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons.”