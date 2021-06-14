Rebel Wilson received messages of concern about her recent photo

(CNN) – Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness experience on social media for over a year, and a recent post made some of her followers worry.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posted a still image from a production on her verified Instagram account showing how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption: “Hey babe, you can x I know it’s hard in this moment, I know you’re trying to deal with things, but let’s keep getting up every day and we’re going to BREAK IT; exercise, hydrate, feed your body with quality food … show your bright brain and your big heart ».

“Remember your vision,” he concluded. “I love you”.

Some of his famous friends, like Paris Hilton, offered their support in the comments, as did many of Wilson’s lesser-known followers.

A few asked if the actress was okay and one noted that “people forget that celebrities also have normal people’s struggles.”

However, Wilson seems fine, as the next photo she posted was of her apparently on the set of Netflix’s “Senior Year” that has been filming in Atlanta.

“#HotGirlSummer #Hotlanta who’s with me?” Reads the caption of Wilson wearing sunglasses and holding what looks like a tropical drink in a pineapple.