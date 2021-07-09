Rebel Wilson Fans Love the Her New Swimsuit Instagram

Rebel Wilson is having an absolute blast this summer. Looking at her Instagram, it’s clear the 41-year-old Bridesmaids actress has been plenty busy over the past few months. But in between all the hustle, she’s making sure to schedule in lots of fun as well.

Over the holiday weekend, the comedian posted a few photos of herself wearing a wide-brimmed hat, cat-eye sunnies, and teal swimsuit coverup while toasting some bubbly with guy friends on a boat.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While fans undoubtedly loved seeing Rebel live it up with her pals, they especially loved the below post from Rebel. In her Instagram pictures, Rebel wore a super-cute Tiffany blue swimsuit and playfully posed with a rope. “I’m stronger up against the ropes 🏝,” the actress captioned the post.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t stop complimenting Rebel. “Someone dial 911 … Rebel just set the place on fire. 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented. “Love the teal color on you. Absolutely gorgeous!” another said. “Hot girl summer is HERE 🙌😍,” a different fan noted.

Notably, Jacob Busch commented two fire emojis on her post. Rebel and Jacob had reportedly been dating since 2019 but confirmed their split in early February 2021.

From what we can tell, the majority of Rebel’s time this summer has been spent working on her upcoming Netflix movie Senior Year, which will also star Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, and Chris Parnell . Over the last few weeks, Rebel has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes photos of herself in costume on set of the new flick.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The comedy will center around Rebel’s character, a popular cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to once again rule the school. An official release date has not been formalized, though Rebel reportedly spilled that the film will land on Netflix in March of 2022.

Kayla Keegan Senior News and Entertainment Editor Kayla Keegan covers all things in the entertainment, pop culture and celebrity space for Good Housekeeping.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io