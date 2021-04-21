Rebel European soccer league advances to collapse after protests

(Bloomberg) – Europe’s rebel soccer league collapsed just 48 hours after a dozen of the continent’s elite teams sparked a series of protests from authorities, politicians and sports fans with their controversial plan.

At the last minute, all six English clubs involved withdrew from the project, with Manchester United saying they had “listened carefully to the reaction of our fans, the UK Government and other key stakeholders.”

Manchester City were the first to leave, with a person familiar with the matter saying Chelsea would withdraw amid a fan outcry at their London stadium. They were followed by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The departure of half the teams practically collapsed the Super League plan after an avalanche of opposition inside and outside the world of football. In a bid to salvage his proposal, executives behind are holding some crisis talks, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The planned getaway sparked a battle with UEFA’s governing body and the national leagues, prompting interventions from leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While this is apparently a plan to detract from the notoriety of Europe’s most prestigious competition, the Champions League, the fight is also about controlling a sport whose finances have been hit by the pandemic, not forgetting that the biggest clubs want more money.

Initially, six teams from England, three from Italy and three from Spain participated in the proposal for a new league starting in August. They all have a broad fan base, but also significant debt, and are looking to cash in on broadcast rights and shore up revenue after a year playing empty stadiums.

UEFA called the new league “cynical” and is pushing for plans for a revamped version of the Champions League. On Monday, the organization was exploring a € 6bn funding proposal from a UK-based asset manager to fund it and respond to the Super League.

Read more

However, expanded anger could be the one that prompted some clubs to rethink it. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said on Twitter that “we don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen.” There was also a riot between high-profile players and coaches from other clubs.

In Chelsea, which is owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, hundreds of fans gathered at a game Tuesday night to protest, chanting “we want our Chelsea back.” The match was delayed for 15 minutes because the team bus could not pass the protesters.

Meanwhile, at Manchester United, the club announced that its vice president, Ed Woodward, would resign. Woodward, a lightning rod to fan discontent with the club in recent years, was a key supporter of the Super League. The statement was followed by a statement saying the club had withdrawn.

Original Note: Europe’s Rebel Soccer League Edges Toward Collapse After Outcry

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP