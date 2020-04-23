         ‘Rebel Cops’, the spin-off of the simulation game ‘This is the Police’, is now available on iOS and Android

After going through the latest generation consoles, developer HandyGames has just released ‘Rebel Cops’ on the App Store and Google Play. This new game is a spin-off or spin-off title from the ‘This is the Police’ series, but it’s focused turn-based tactical operations.

Your mission will be to lead the rebellion of a squad of ex-agents against the new criminal power that has been seized with the city, while you try to hold on as long as possible in the midst of the shooting and the shortage of supplies. The title comes in premium format for both iOS and Android, which means that, in exchange for paying a large amount to download it, you forget about shopping and advertising.

Tactical and turn-based play

‘Rebel Cops’ is a turn-based strategy and tactical action title where stealth plays a key role. The argument goes as follows: Viktor Zuev, a sadistic criminal boss, has quickly taken over the city of Ripton, and community leaders and even local police have surrendered to his will. The only solution is to put yourself in command of a gang of renegade policemen and outside the law or to go to war.

For this, you have at your disposal an arsenal of non-lethal weapons and equipment, as well as special tactical advantages that you can unlock as you upgrade your rebels. The key is to use concealment and cloaking to sneak up on the enemy quietly and take him down before he can alert the rest.

‘Rebel Cops’ not only contains compact operations, but also great open places to explore. You will have to search each room, open safes and cameras, try to enter inaccessible areas and grab everything that may be useful to you. But above all, you will have to decide whether to stay together and act with caution, or take the risk and spread out to explore every corner.

The game has a price of 7.99 euros on both platforms, but does not include ads or in-app purchases. Due to its violent content and inappropriate language, it is rated for over 17s on iOS and PEGI 16 on Android.

