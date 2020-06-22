Rebel, actress poses without a garment on Instagram and causes a furor

One of the beloved actresses of the beloved soap opera Rebelde decided to take off all clothing to show off her statuesque figure on Instagram.

The beautiful Mafer Malo was seen from the bed completely natural and with a style quite different from what they were used to seeing her.

Whoever gave life to Sun, Mía Colucci’s enemy in the soap opera shocked everyone by showing off her beautiful anatomy without any garment on a crimson sheet.

The actress shared that at 34 years of age she is at her best and boasted the image that is part of a photo shoot for a men’s magazine.

In the photograph, he can be seen lying on his back with his beautiful blonde mane and trying to cover his chest with his own arms.

Mafer is currently very focused on her musical career; however, he is still in acting and will soon be part of the comedy. Exchange rate, next to El Diamante Negro, Roberto Palazuelos.

The actress has still shown that she has a very good relationship with her soap opera colleagues and is often in contact with them on social networks, such as Anahí, who recently contacted her after a broadcast.