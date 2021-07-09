Rebeka Smyth, host of “Hoy Día” announces her pregnancy

Telemundo Rebeka Smyth is in sweet expectation of her first child.

The “Hoy Día” family is celebrating after the news of Rebeka Smyth’s happy pregnant woman was announced. The Mexican television host is known for being one of the collaborators of the successful morning show on Telemundo.

Smyth announced the surprise news of her pregnancy on a recent ‘Hoy Día’ broadcast: “I promised I wasn’t going to cry, but I’m also pregnant.”

Like her colleague Stephanie Himonidis, the 35-year-old performer is in sweet waiting for her firstborn.

Rebeka Smyth admitted to the cameras of ‘Hoy Día’ that getting pregnant was not an easy task: “I’m happy, we’ve been looking for a year and we couldn’t do anything else, like many other women I know who go through this process.

Smyth is in her fourth month of pregnancy and said she has symptoms such as low blood pressure and nausea.

The Telemundo star is happily married to an executive of American origin, who stays completely away from public life. The couple married in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico in June 2019.

Smyth thanked Adamari López for her advice on getting pregnant

Rebeka Smyth confessed on the show “Hoy Día” that the advice given to her by her friend and colleague Adamari López was valuable in realizing her dream of getting pregnant for the first time.

“They say that pregnancy sticks and when I met Ada, I told her that my husband and I wanted to get pregnant, that we were looking for it. Ada told me: ‘do this, this, this, this …’ I did all that and well, it’s like our fairy godmother with a pregnancy, “said the journalist.

Rebeka Smyth recently celebrated her second marriage anniversary

In early June, Rebeka Smyth and her husband celebrated their second wedding anniversary. At that time, the couple traveled to Paris to enjoy a few days off in the same city where they got engaged three years ago.

Through her official account on Instagram, Smyth confessed that her husband surprised her with the trip to the romantic capital of France: “2 years with you. My husband brought me to Paris as a surprise, right where we got engaged 3 years ago and to celebrate our second anniversary. What happiness”.

The Telemundo star is an outstanding professional

Rebeka Smyth is a prominent Mexican journalist with more than ten years of experience in media such as CNN en Español, Efekto TV and Telemundo.

Smyth has been a reporter on important stories such as the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, the visit of Pope Francis to Mexico and the trial against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The Mexican star has been awarded two Emmy Awards for his journalistic career in the television industry.

Currently, Rebeka Smyth resides in the city of Miami and is one of the hosts of the morning show “Hoy Día” on the Telemundo network.

