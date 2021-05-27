Rebecca Sramkova manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Martina Di Giuseppe

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Slovak player Rebecca Sramkova, number 192 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in one hour and forty-three minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 Italian Martina Di Giuseppe, number 193 of the WTA. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to qualify for the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Italian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while Sramkova did it 3 times. In addition, the Slovakian player had a 58% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 62% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 65% effective, one double fault and 60% points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.