Rebecca de Alba reveals she lost Ricky Martin’s baby

It is well known that Rebecca de Alba Y Ricky Martin They had a long and solid romance for several years, they were even about to get married, as the host has mentioned on different occasions.

Now in a recent interview for the magazine ‘Caras’, it is she who has been encouraged to confess that during that time when she was a couple of the Puerto Rican She tried to get pregnant with him, but unfortunately she lost their baby.

“We wanted to make a family, obviously having our children. I got pregnant and we lost itI say we lost him because he was a man who was absolutely involved, ”de Alba declared.

The driver was also asked if she ever wanted to start a family with one of her partners, to which she answered yes, but He reached an age when he got rid of the idea because of the risks involved.

“Of course I wanted to be a mom. There was a moment in my life when I already chose, because of the circumstances of life, because of my age, that I was no longer going to risk being a mother, but I had several losses”, He counted.

Given this and despite her wishes to become a mother, Rebecca attributes that if life did not grant her being a mother was for the simple fact that this role was not for her.

“Today I don’t see it as a tragedy, since I think that things happen for somethingBesides, I believe that the simple fact of being a woman and procreating life is something so well designed that for something it did not happen“, He said.

After all, the presenter recognized herself serene and at peace with that time, and says she is happy to see her friend, Ricky, devoted as a father and artist, as well as being very happy that At 56 years old, she is fully realized in other areas in which she had also dreamed.

Rebecca and Ricky were one of the favorite couples in the entertainment world. They lasted 7 years and then they decided to formalize their relationship and tried to start a family, but this was not possible, not because of the complications of becoming parents, but because the singer confessed that he was gay.