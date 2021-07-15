Rebecca de Alba returns to television with MasterChef celebrity – El Sol de México

Although he has not been seen on the screen for several years, “I have kept busy in what I am passionate about, which is driving,” says Rebecca de Alba, who had not found an attractive program to return to Mexico until now.

Rebecca is recording the first edition of MasterChef celebrity, which will premiere on August 20 at Azteca Uno. In an interview with The Sun of Mexico, says that she watched MasterChef with one of her sisters and it is one of her favorite shows. “It has everything, creativity, it is a very human, family project, for a reason it is in several countries, I loved that it is for celebrities and that had never been done in Mexico. The other thing is the content, the kitchen always brings together family and friends ”.

The kitchen is present in his memories of home in Zacatecas. “I made yogurt with the Bulgarians, they made bread at home, I grew up with my maternal grandparents from the age of six to 17 and there it is always like an open house, friends of my uncles, relatives, in short, arriving from school and eating at home was a joy for me. Now when I grow up, when I sit down to eat somewhere, I always go back to where it reminds me of something from my childhood, or what was cooked ”.

The driver remembers that between the stoves, her family met “for the gossip of the day, or that if the task, if you feel bad, or something happened to you, I remember my grandmother coming and going, my uncles, my brothers, my mom, everything happened in the food, and then more personal things, in the snack. They are great memories because for me the most important thing has always been and will continue to be my family ”.

Despite the fact that his day begins between five and six in the morning and frequently ends the recordings late, he is enjoying his experience on this show. “I am not a very good cook, but I have had a lot of fun, I get very nervous, because I am always on the side of the participants, the forum is impressive, the enormous production, I am very shocked, I have never worked on a project this large in 35 years, ”says who is also learning with the experts.

“The chefs are excellent, I connected with them immediately, we have the same code of respect, they are super attentive, I call chef Betty Miss Betty, I learn a lot from her. When I get to my dressing room, I write down everything, for example I make a salmon that sometimes remains dry and the chef Betty already told me how I can avoid it ”.

His relationship with the kitchen also has to do with his profession. She started saving “for college” (at least that’s what she was saying to her guests at the time), when she was 14 years old. She sold cakes and bagels that she made herself. “It was the first money I made in my life,” he shares.

Back in her element, although she hosted Mexicana Universal two years ago, collaborated in a World Cup with Channel 22 and has worked on Channel Once, among others, Rebecca de Alba confirms her defense of television. “The important thing is to continue exercising the muscle of preparation, that was my school with Jacobo Zabludowsky, with Jorge Berry, Raúl Velasco and I have all the tools to survive in a world where everything turns into the networks. I defend television a lot, a good project is seen by all of Mexico, it bothers me when someone says that television is already obsolete. Do you know about television, have you seen the number of channels there are all over the world?

Among the 20 participants of MasterChef Celebrity are former beauty queen Alicia Machado, actors Laura Zapata, Laura Flores, Mauricio Islas and Jorge Aravena, former soccer player and referee Paco Chacón, as well as singers José Joel, Stepahie Salas, Aida Cuevas and Germán Montero, with chef Herrera, José Ramón Castillo, Fernando Stovell and Betty Vázquez as judges.