In Mexico, as in many parts of the world, canine companions are the most popular

However, on average, it is much more expensive to care for a puppy than other common pets.

Precisely because of the large population of these species in the world, there are many who do not have a home.

There are several reasons why people like to have or be around a puppy. They are not only excellent fitness partners. They have also become the best office mates for everyone who is in a home office format. Of course, without great life partners, especially those who are rescued or adopted from the many shelters.

But in the midst of the pandemic, a puppy could be a great tool to overcome what’s next. According to Scroll.in, worldwide the health situation is getting worse. And in AS data, in several developing countries the situation could spiral out of control even further. So there are days of stress and tension where pets will be of great help.

A puppy can improve mood

As previously stated, the pandemic is getting worse with each passing day. In this sense, it is almost certain that many people, who may have been stressed or depressed for months, will continue in this spiral of tension and negative humor. But a puppy could be the best weapon to counter these feelings and even give them a 180 degree turn.

And, according to a FullLife statement, playing with a puppy can generate a series of chain reactions that automatically improve good humor. This because it stimulates the production of endorphins, closely related to happiness. It also tends to reduce the concentration of cortisol in the blood, a compound that tends to bind with stress.

Helps distract from worries

One of the most common mistakes people make during a pandemic is to become saturated with information. Of course, it is a good strategy to try to keep up to date with what is happening in the world around the health crisis. But consuming more news than necessary only generates a state of anxiety. And it turns out that a puppy can also help a lot in that regard.

Related Notes

After all, keeping a pet is not an easy task. It has to be fed and bathed, as well as kept well exercised and in impeccable health. Of course, there are also a host of activities that can improve the puppy’s attitude, such as some training sessions. Placing more emphasis on these tasks will help clear the mind of the crisis.

Petting your puppy relaxes

Even if you are not constantly looking for news about the pandemic, a state of stress is common. For those who are following a strict quarantine, it becomes frustrating not to go out or be in direct physical contact with family, friends, or partners. Of course, this in turn generates a lot of tension, which will not stop accumulating. Again, a puppy would be a solution.

For all pets it is great when their owners give them love and pampering. Puppies are no different, and many are actually actively looking for them. Now more than ever it is convenient for people to spread this love. And it is confirmed that this action helps calm people’s nerves and even tends to control high blood pressure.

They fight loneliness

There are many people who are fortunate enough to get through the pandemic in the company of their family, perhaps their roommates or partners. However, there are some who are alone without the contact of another human being. This can be frustrating, considering that people are social creatures. A puppy, although not the same, can be an effective relief in crisis.

Having another living being that depends on you helps raise self-esteem. Likewise, caring for a puppy increases the sense of responsibility and is a great excuse to stay active. And of course, continuous affection allows each individual to feel loved and reciprocated. Obviously, these canine companions can also feel the same.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299