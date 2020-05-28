Another Thursday we come with a new episode of Conectando, the Andro4all podcast where we talk about the latest news regarding the Android world and mobile technology in general. If last week we told you what would be the phones of each range that we would buy this 2020, Today we return to talk about one of our favorite brands, Xiaomi.

Because Xiaomi is changing and there is no doubt about that. The Chinese firm that has always been known for launching devices with the best value for money on the market, wants to become a premium brand. Products with higher prices or the recent and significant investment in advertising in recent weeks are a clear example of this. What is happening to Xiaomi?

Why is Xiaomi changing? Find out with us in Connecting episode 56

Today we will talk long and hard about Xiaomi. The firm wants to remove itself from that image of a manufacturer of cheap phones that has been earned over time since it is evident that it wants to measure up to the largest. More expensive phones, more advertising and a much more serious corporate image that has even caused the staff of the firm’s largest forum in Spanish to have resigned en masse. Why has Xiaomi changed? We will try to answer this question.

Today by the way is a special episode because in addition to listening to us as always on iVoox, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast or other similar platforms, You can also see and hear us for the first time on YouTube. As you know, we have been hanging our episodes on the Google platform for a couple of weeks, although today for the first time (and hopefully not the last), we have recorded the episode in rigorous live. Like everything in life, we have a lot of room for improvement, so if you allow us, we will gain in quality over the days.

Of course we do not forget to answer some of the questions that you have asked us throughout the week, so if you want to appear on next week’s program alone you have to leave your queries on social networks like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Remember also to follow us from the main podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Ivoox or Google PodcastDo not forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel !, where from now on you can also see and listen to us. Give us a like, leave us a comment and we will hear each other next week on Connecting. Thank you, without you this would not be possible.

_And you, do you like the path Xiaomi is taking?

Before you leave! Connecting has a new episode. Listen to the Andro4all podcast on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Andro4all