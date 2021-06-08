Reasons why Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Ronald Acuña Jr and Fernando Tatis Jr should not go to the home run derby

Reasons why Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Ronald Acuña Jr and Fernando Tatis Jr They must not go to the home run derby of the MLB 2021.

Many want to see the “Juniors” in the home run derby this season, they are three striking players and therefore it is normal for the public to want to see them, however, there are factors that should not be good.

Reasons:

When a player participates in a home run derby, it’s not like it’s batting practice, it’s not normal for them to hit that many home runs in any practice looking for home runs on every pitch.

Some players do not have the same performance in the second half of the season when they participate in the home run derby, as their shoulders are even more loaded and they do not go with the same power the rest of the year.

That can look for a shoulder injury to any of them, especially to Fernando Tatis Jr, who earlier in the season was told he could miss the season with an injury to his left shoulder after swinging poorly at the MLB, that leaves a lot to say.

Obviously these three are heading to the all-star game, therefore they don’t have the need to opt for the home run derby to be in that environment. Vladimir Guerrero Jr He is having the best season of his career and Ronald Acuña Jr not to mention it, every day he looks better from both sides of the field.