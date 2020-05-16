Several factors make the rivalry between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund, the Revierderby (derhr of the Ruhr valley) being the largest in Germany and one of the largest in the world

Dortmund (yellow) and Schalke nurture rivalry that has been going on since the 1930s (Photo: INA FASSBENDER / .)

1 – Proximity



Schalke is from Gesenkirchen and Borussia is from Dortmund. The cities are part of the Ruhr valley in Westfalia (Northwest region) and are only 35km away from each other. Santos is further away from São Paulo. This makes the duel practically a local game.

2 – Gigantism

The German research institute IRIS reported in 2015, in its latest study nationwide, investigating all ages, that Bayern had the largest number of fans (23%), followed by Dortmund (14%) and Schalke (6% ). These are the three biggest fans in the country. It is worth mentioning that Schalke is in a small town (with 50 thousand inhabitants), but manages to be a team with national fans because of its history of being the best of the workers’.

3 – Religious factor



Schalke is a team closely linked to mining workers in the Ruhr region and was founded by Protestant workers in 1904. A large part of their fans are from this religion. Dortmund was founded by Catholics. It is a version somewhat similar to what occurs in Scotland with Rangers (Protestants) and Cetic (Catholics).

4 – Political Factor

– Although he was never a champion in the Bundesliga era (since 1960, since his last cup was in 1958), Schalke is the fourth biggest winner of German championships. But of its seven titles, six took place between the 30s and 40s. Because it was very popular with the workers, the team always had the sympathy of the Nazi regime, which ruled the country at the time of the six mugs. This situation was always raised by his rivals, mainly Dortmund, which had its leaders and fans (Catholics and Jews) heavily persecuted by Hitler’s regime at that time. This further boosted the mood of the fans of both teams.

5 – Something with a card



– Dortmund and Schalke do not usually decide titles, but one is often the cause of great failures for the other. It was Schalke who demoted Dortmund to second in the 1970s; It was Dortmund who, by beating their rivals in the final rounds, took the title from the Royal Blues in 2001 and 2007, giving Bayern and Stuttgart a tray.

