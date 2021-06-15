Reasons why Repsol and oil have not peaked

Repsol and oil, the end of an era

This week, Spain will stop producing oil. It is not that our country has been intensive, far from it, in its extraction. But since 1964 this platform, operated by Repsol, which is located 44 kilometers offshore off the coast of the Ebro delta, will no longer extract oil. 40 years are closing that clearly exemplify the progress of the company that adapts to a sustainable world.

Its future is linked to renewable energies, with an impeccable transition, to which many indicated that he was arriving late, but for which he has prepared in a more than adequate way. In its Strategic plan 2021-2025, the upstream has a privileged position on the four legs on which it sits. And it will be the last Repsol plan in which its prevalence is of this caliber.

Repsol oil division forecast chart

The idea is that you establish a generation of free cash of 4,500 million euros, five times more than in the previous plan, even reducing CO2 emissions by 75%. It will focus on its most productive areas, with selective exploration and divestments like the one it has just done in Vietnam and Malaysia, earning 180 million euros by selling its wells in the area. Exploration, therefore, is reduced by 68% from the previous plan: 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the entire plan in 14 countries. All of this reinforcing financial efficiency in both

Oil price

And everything is anticipated at a price of a barrel of crude in the 50 dollars in the whole plan, without raising debt. And there may be the crux of the matter with an eye to a recovery scenario with oil above $ 70 a barrel … and going up to say the experts.

At the moment, in a still photo about what is happening we see that the progress of the Petroleum For the sake of the return to global activity, that it is picking up pace is a fact. The price reflects it with advances 2.55% in the last week, increases of 5.4% in the last month, 6.6% in the quarter and 41.8% so far this year, with a reference barrel in Europe, the North Sea Brent rate, which is placed above 72 dollars.

For Goldman Sachs the price of oil, already this summer can exceed $ 80 a barrel provided that demand maintains the expected level of recovery. The firm indicates that the increase in vaccination rates in the US is leading to greater mobility, while in Europe, with an estimated demand of 1.5 million barrels per day, in the last month it reached 960,500 barrels .

Annual price of brent oil

Another question is if the US and Iran reach an agreement to lift the US sanctions and Iranian crude reaches the markets, although its volume would not have a significant impact on prices.

For its part, from JPMorgan they go much further. His analyst Christian Malek suggests that there could be an imminent “super cycle” in the oil market, with the mark of 100 dollars, although in his opinion a very significant increase in demand would be required in the second half of the year. But on paper, he considers that it could occur, provided that a fourth wave of Covid-19 is not unleashed.

According to OPEC, as stated in its latest report in June, oil demand is expected to gain momentum, given the recovery in world economic growth, in the second half of 2021. The cartel members expect to pump in the third quarter 28.66 million barrels per day and 29.39 million in the fourth without creating excess supply. It is expected that, throughout the year, the demand for crude oil reaches 96.58 million barrels per day, 5.95 million more than last year.

OPEC Oil Demand

The International Energy Agency, the body that forecasts from developed countries, emphasizes that we will return to the level of pre-pandemic demand by the end of 2022, although it warns that the recovery will be heterogeneous, not only by region, but also between sectors and products. From the IEA they hope that global oil demand reaches 5.4 million barrels this year and it rises by 3.1 million plus the next one to 99.5 million annually.

All of these without factors that could lead to Repsol’s rebound being maintained in a timely manner. Beyond the specific collection of benefits, such as the one we saw last week, the truth is that analysts continue to bet, in this scenario, on value.

It continues in the zone of annual maximums and its potential even reaches 17% thanks to the improvement of levels in its target price in this month of June of Societe Generale. Bank of America remains neutral for the value with a PO of 11.30 euros per share and RBC improves its target price to 12.50 euros from the previous 12 for the value.

While in its price we see how the value continues to climb positions at the beginning of the week, after a slight collection of benefits, which however has lasted for four sessions. Advances 2.63% in the last 20 sessions, with gains of 39% since the beginning of the exercise.

Repsol annual stock chart

For the fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, María Mira, “in a valuation by ratios and under EPS forecast of € 1.02 / share for the end of 2021 (revised upwards after the presentation of quarterly accounts), Repsol has margin between value and price ”.

In addition, he highlights that “the market discounts a PER of 10.29v, with an upward trend compared to the average of the selective Ibex 35. Discount also by EV / EBITDA multiple and the market pays only 0.75 times its book value. Yield on dividends (Yield) higher than 5.6% and healthy balance sheet. Based on our fundamental valuation, we remain positive with the value in the medium / long term ”.

Repsol technical analysis

Repsol “registers a new annual maximum of 11.41 euros per share after achieving consolidation above its 40-period simple moving average or medium-term, keeping intact the structure of medium-term increasing highs and lows that will not begin to be questioned As long as the price does not pierce 10,596 euros per share, a level that is an approximation to its simple moving average in the medium term ”.

Repsol on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Repsol technical analysis graph

The Investment Strategies technical indicators show us that Repsol reaches a revised upward and bullish note of 7.5 points out of the 10 totals for the stock. On the positive side we find the upward trend in the medium and long term, the total, slow and fast positive moment and the amplitude range, the volatility of the value, which is increasing. On the other hand, medium and long-term volume is decreasing and long-term volatility is increasing.

